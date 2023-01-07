Do you need something light and tasty after these holidays? Try this cleansing soup and you’ll feel the effects right away.

We have now concluded this long Christmas period, with today we officially say goodbye to family lunches and dinners and especially after this last weekend we will all resume our usual routine. At the start with the classic routine, which keeps us busy for a good part of the day.

What’s left after these holidays they definitely are heaviness and sense of swelling who accompanies us from dinner on December 24th and has never left us until now. Surely all of that ingested food helped make us a bit out of shapebut also the Sedentary life which we spent moving from the chair, to the sofa and from the sofa to the bed. That’s why never how now, we feel the need to purify our body and eliminate all those kilos taken.

This purifying soup will be perfect to deflate after the binges of these days

Healthy and proper nutrition, as well as moderate physical activity will allow us to easily lose weight. This is why it will be very important to start eating right again and at least for some time to put aside everything that is more caloric and more difficult to digest. Precisely for this reason today, we want to give you an excellent starting point for both lunch and dinner, making you prepare a tasty one cleansing lentil soupa great way to lose weight while also consuming some leftovers in the pantry.

Especially when the cold sets in, eating something warm, creamy and enveloping will allow us to warm up in just a few minutes. Not to mention the benefits that certain soups bring to our body. And it is precisely the case of this purifying soup that we are about to show you, in fact it will not only be good to eat, but it will also be a real panacea for health. To prepare it, here’s what you’ll need:

200 g red lentils

1 onion

1 carrot

1 stick of celery

20 g grated ginger

Timo

Laurel

Water

Coarsely chop celery, carrot and onion and put them in a pan with a drizzle of oil. Add 2 cups of water, season with salt and boil for about 30 minutes. At this point add the lentils that you have left to soak previously and continue cooking for about 30 minutes, lowering the heat and covering with a lid. Once they are ready you can either blend everything to obtain a sort of velvety or serve as they are. In both cases, as soon as everything is ready, add the minced ginger, thyme and bay leaf. Mix and serve. Accompany everything with crunchy croutons and voilà, your soup is ready to be enjoyed. Enjoy your meal!