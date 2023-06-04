“You reminded me of Woody Allen”

Dario Menighetti is a 53-year-old former tenor of the Teatro La Fenice in Venice. He has been suffering from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) for about ten years, but this has not prevented him from writing an autobiography, thanks to the help of optical pointer: an “eye-tracking” device capable of analyze pupil movement through a digital video camera.

The book “A pint of clouds”, published by Ronzani Editore, is now in all bookstores. For drafting the text, the author it took four years. Without the help of his hands, he therefore used only his eyes, only part of his body remained only his control after the onset of the disease.

The critique and commentary of Mago Forest

“A pint of clouds” tells the joys and sorrows of a boy who grew up in Venice in the 90s, who fights to find his place in the world. Thus comments the writer in the blurb Fulvio Herbs: «This book will show you that having shiny words helps you navigate the ocean of life, even when there are big waves and strong winds. Read it, it will fill you with smiles».

The book was previewed on Sunday 28 May at the Santa Caterina museum in Treviso. In the official press release of the event promoted by Carta Carbone Festival we read: «The book is an irreverent and poetic autobiography. It will surprise you with its tragicomic style which combines drama with irresistible humor with rare sensitivity.

The Venetian comedian also participated in the presentation Michael Forestin arte”Mago Forest“, through a video contribution. «You have put so many lives into this book – says the comedian to the author – at times it reminded me of Woody Allen, my favorite writer, and I’m not exaggerating – then he adds – You had a lot of fun to write it, I just as much to read it “. And then the final comment: “I wish you the best and I hope to read a continuation of your daring adventures.

Bruna Graziani, curator of the book and director of the “Carvifoglio” series of Ronzani Editore, explains the scope of this publishing enterprise in more depth: «Writing 800 editorial folders with an optical pointer is a challenge for heroes. Dario faced it and won. It’s proof that writing can accompany and recreate your days, even when you are confined to a room and can only communicate with eye movement».

A hymn to life in the darkest moment

Without victimhood or self-satisfaction “The book and the author teach us to give life the value it deserves – explains Graziani – and also that writing and will take us far, if only we are strongly motivated to exercise them, as Dario does every day”. The hilarious episodes therefore alternate with those dedicated to sometimes poignant reflections. With this text Meneghetti also delivers to the reader a masterpiece of tenacity that precisely “reaches to the clouds”, where a full pint stays stable, always ready to be raised to toast to friends and to life, as the title of the novel recalls.

Who is Dario Menighetti: the author’s biography

Dario Meneghetti, born in San Donà di Pia, in the Venetian area, on 6 January 1970. Immersed from an early age in a family environment dedicated to music and art, he attended the Benedetto Marcello Conservatory of Venice (main instrument: violin). He studied opera singing with the masters Mario Antonietti, Rosetta Pizzo and Francesco Signor, to then become a tenor in the choir of the Teatro La Fenice. He has subsequently worked with the world‘s leading conductors, including Riccardo Muti and Lorin Maazel.

In the early 90s he founded the fanzine «Limbranauta», a collection of themes and poems that analyze reality in the light of self-irony and nonsense. Through this literary collective Menighetti had already published “Poesie slatenti” (Zona, 2019), “Anima parvula” (Dei Merangoli Editrice, 2020), “Poems chosen” (Zona, 2021), “In a shell of the moon” (Fiorina, 2020) and Killertango” (Zona, 2023).

