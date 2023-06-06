You risk losing your teeth: the remedy to whiten them that many follow can damage them forever

Beware of the widespread whitening method that so many are using: doctors reveal that it is extremely dangerous.

Challenges on TikTok are always a bit perplexing. Sometimes it’s about nice games in which to confront each other in a fun and harmless way. However, unfortunately some of the challenges that arise on this social network risk being even dangerous. TikTok is a very popular social network among the youngest but it is spreading a bit to all age groups. The new challenge consists precisely in making one’s teeth particularly white.

If this were a simple invitation to have greater care for dental hygiene this would certainly be positive news, but as we shall see, this is definitely not the case. The new challenge on teeth whitening must be understood and teenagers must be prevented from falling into these traps typical of herd behavior.

The power of this social network

The new challenge is spreading and involves teeth whitening with the so-called magic eraser. Now we will see why it is so widespread among young people but also why it is harmful. Even sociologists speak of a TikTok Generation. These are young people born between 1995 and 2009, ie those aged between 13 and 27 years.

The fact that sociologists identify this generation with this social network can make us understand how much his very short and viral vertical videos have a strong impact on people’s lives. It is precisely the challenges that make this social network popular, that is, the challenges launched by a user which then the others have to replicate and film to have social consideration and views.

When a challenge manages to impress and take hold the number of people who repeat it grows dramatically and the phenomenon becomes social. This new challenge to whiten teeth with the magic eraser is particularly risky. Indeed it involves using a melamine-based product to scrub your teeth and whiten them. Before seeing why it is dangerous, let’s see other equally risky challenges that have been there recently, against which it is right to warn parents.

Challenges to avoid

First came it teeth whitening with acid: boys were even instigated to use sulfurous acid and even formaldehyde to whiten their teeth. Another challenge was to change the alignment of the teeth in a few days using homemade items.

In short, creating real ones do it yourself dental appliances it was expected to change the alignment of the teeth and in this case too the risk was high. Another absolutely crazy challenge was to use nail files on the teeth to change their shape by scraping them.

But another set of challenges was gluing decorative elements onto teeth with superglue. There are even those who have used the superglue used in DIY to attach fake canines for Halloween.

The dangers of the magic eraser

The magic eraser is very dangerous because it’s a sponge made of melamine and works by friction. In essence it is not very different from a nail file and its purpose is precisely to create a strong friction which can be useful in DIY or in many other uses of daily life. Certainly, however, the magic eraser must absolutely not be used on the human body.

Melamine could have dangerous consequences on the body. There are also crockery and furniture made with this substance but they are considered safe because they do not release a quantity of material that can cause poisoning or intoxication. The fact is that melamine-based magic gum is placed in the mouth and its regular contact with the mucous membranes can be truly dangerous. The tiktoker challenge is based precisely on scraping the surfaces of the teeth to eliminate stains and obtain whitening.

Irreversible erosion and risk of poisoning

Enamel erosion caused by melamine does double damage. First of all it damages the enamel of the teeth and then there is also the risk of poisoning by this controversial material. Among other things, dentists also explain that by doing so there is an increase in dental sensitivity.

These negative effects are also enhanced if the person use nicotine or smoke, short fizzy drinks or use abrasive toothpastes. Tooth erosion is irreversible damage because unlike the surface of our skin which can be healed, the surface of the tooth does not heal.

Teenagers in danger

According to psychologists, teenagers follow these challenges to have a great social consideration and therefore it is the parents’ task to keep them under control. The only ones who can put their hands in the boys’ mouths must be the dentists who have the technical knowledge to understand what to do. However, it is also true that there are ways to whiten teeth that are safe.

One of them is whitening toothpaste and another one is whitening mouthwashes. The products that we find on the market and that have been approved can be used without problems. When we notice that a child is too sensitive to these trends and who casually engages in dangerous behaviors we have to establish a deep relationship with him to understand if something is wrong.

