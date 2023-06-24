You risk major mouth infections: here are the mistakes not to be made with the toothbrush

Improper use of the toothbrush can lead to even serious mouth infections: here are the mistakes you should never make.

The toothbrushes that we use every day to cleanse the oral cavity are optimal for determining thorough cleaning, but very delicate compared to what you can imagine.

We tend to underestimate its importance but we forget that every day they come into contact with the mucosa several times and therefore can carry pathogens.

This is why, if you don’t pay particular attention and if you don’t take the necessary precautions, there is the risk of running into ugly and annoying mouth infections.

Toothbrush: common mistakes that are dangerous for infections

The toothbrush is a very important tool, which you need to choose carefully for your teeth and gums. Therefore, we must not buy the first one we see on the shelves, but the one that best suits our mouth.

Toothbrushes, risk of mouth infections (tantasalute.it) The first thing that we often tend to do and is very wrong with a toothbrush is to buy custody and cover it. We think we do better, to protect him. Instead it is worse because as specified by the specialists in the field when you go to close the hood a perfect humid environment is created which allows you to germs and bacteria to proliferate;When we brush our teeth we must also pay attention to the toothbrush. This must be very clean, without food residues and without toothpaste particles inside or on the edges. The particles can develop and therefore generate problems; The head must never touch the others present, otherwise the contamination. You can use a cup or a glass because in this way, thanks to the air, there is no possibility for bacteria to develop and grow on the toothbrush; You should never share your toothbrush with others, not even family members. This is an unhealthy practice that risks compromising the oral cavity; Plus the toothbrush it needs to be changed often, you shouldn’t use it indefinitely because it works well as long as it’s solid and well maintained, so on average three months are enough but no more. But it’s useful take a good look at the bristles, if these wear out or discolor earlier it means that the toothbrush needs to be changed; Be careful though, because you could use it improperly on your teeth and this would explain its condition. For example, those who use too much force cause the bristles to “open” as if they were bending outwards, which means changing habits.

All of these advice they apply to both traditional and electric toothbrushes, it is important to pay attention because all these rules are part of a good condition of the mouth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

