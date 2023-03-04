The graphic for “insect deniers” of course refers to the stigmatization of the years 2020-2023 in terms of “Corona”. However, that should not be the topic here, but the new regulations regarding insects in food – not as “pests”, but as “added protein”.

Thus, an alleged conspiracy theory seems to have come true (again). In December 2020 it was even the “Deutsche Wirtschaftsnachrichten”[1]who with a post entitled “Great Reset: Disgusting Diet Advice from the World Economic Forum” announced that according to the World Economic Forum (WEF) the solution to the “problem of climate change” would be for people to eat grasses and insects in the future.

The author then commented on the subsequent tips and ideas on the part of the WEF as an “attempt at poisoning” with regard to the creation of green smoothies à la WEF. The author believes that this type of vegan diet can have nothing to do with sustainability and diversity.

And he mentions that “certain circles already eat insects and enrich beverages with waste water” propagated. Only to save the planet, of course. It is obvious!

Back in 2019, a professor of health psychology from the University of Auckland published an “analysis” on the WEF website[2]why we dislike certain foods (even those that aren’t), like insects or lab meat. And that this presents a promising challenge for “social marketing” (propaganda).

The conclusion of the “Psycho-Professor” is particularly revealing:

“Given that much of what we find disgusting is culturally conditioned and learned, marketing campaigns could help change attitudes towards what is ‘natural’. This has been done before. Just think of this advertisement for the naturalization of sugar consumption.”

So the realization that high sugar consumption is associated with obesity and metabolic disorders was not a scientific examination of the problem, but nothing more than advertising? And what does “naturalizing sugar consumption” mean? So, next is a “naturalization” of insect consumption?

It is also interesting that he considers psychological methods of treating obsessive-compulsive neuroses to be a suitable means of accustoming mankind to such disgusts.

As you can see, the idea of ​​eating insects at the WEF seems to have been entertained for a long time.

Insects that are foisted on us

On the part of the WEF, you don’t want to fall into the same category. So the insect food is presented as an admixture to known foods.

The Swiss “Weltwoche” published a short article on January 19, 2023[3], who reviewed “Cricket Powder in Buns”. As a result, should “from 24 January 2023 the addition of insects to baked goods, pasta and other semi-finished products for sale to the general public will be permitted in the EU” be.

Of course, consumers will not be explicitly informed of this new content unless the buyer knows the meaning of the insects’ Latin name and thus identifies their presence.

We also learn that the house cricket (Acheta domesticus) is used as a powder. However, it is also known that people who are allergic to crustaceans, molluscs and house dust mites can also get allergic reactions. And so that no one can exercise the appropriate caution, there will be no specific labeling requirements for such products.[4] [5]

What else is on the EU’s menu, less for members of the WWF and the European Commission, but for the flock of useless eaters like you and me, this figure shows:

Implementing regulation of 01.06.2021: Tenebrio molitor (larvae of the flour beetle, also called mealworm)[6]

Implementing regulation of November 12th, 2021: Locusta migratoria (migratory locust)[7]

Implementing regulation of 05.01.2023: Alphitobius diaperinus (grain mold beetle)[8]

Food products that may be refined with these delicious ingredients are as follows (not exhaustive):[9]:

Cookies, protein products, pasta, potato products, legume (legume) dishes, meat analogs, soups and soup concentrates, salads, mixes for alcoholic beverages, chocolate products, nuts, seeds and chickpeas, frozen fermented milk-based products, sausage products, bread and rolls, baked goods , cornmeal-based snack foods, sauces, meat preparations, multigrain breads and buns, crackers, breadsticks, cereal bars, bakery premixes, powdered whey, beer-like beverages, breakfast cereals, pizzas, chips, peanut butter, ready-to-eat sandwiches, milk and dairy analogs, and nutritional supplements within the meaning of Directive 2002/46/EC[10] for adults.

What about parasites, pathogens in these insects and possible transmission to humans?

A paper on this question was published in PLOS One in 2019:

“A parasitological assessment of edible insects and their role in transmission

parasitic diseases on humans and animals” (

The abstract of the work (quasi the summary) states:

As of January 1, 2018, Regulation (EU) 2015/2238 of the European Parliament and of the Council of November 25, 2015 introducing the concept of “novel foods”, including insects and their parts, came into force. One of the most commonly used insect species are: mealworms (Tenebrio molitor), domestic crickets (Acheta domesticus), cockroaches (Blattodea) and grasshoppers (Locusta migrans). In this context, the unfathomable problem is the role of edible insects in the transmission of parasitic diseases, which can cause significant losses in their breeding and pose a threat to humans and animals. The aim of this study was to identify and assess the developmental forms of parasites colonizing edible insects in household farms and pet shops in Central Europe and to determine the potential risk of parasitic infections for humans and animals. The experimental material included samples of live insects (imagines) from 300 household farms and pet shops, including 75 mealworm farms, 75 house cricket farms, 75 Madagascar hissing cockroach farms, and 75 migratory locust farms. Parasites were detected in 244 (81.33%) of 300 (100%) insect farms examined. In 206 (68.67%) of the cases, the identified parasites were pathogenic only for insects; in 106 (35.33%) cases, parasites were potentially parasitic on animals; and in 91 (30.33%) cases, parasites were potentially pathogenic to humans. Edible insects are an underestimated reservoir of human and animal parasites. Our research demonstrates the important role of these insects in the epidemiology of parasites pathogenic to vertebrates. The parasitological study conducted suggests that edible insects may be the most important parasite vector for insectivorous pets. According to our studies, future research should focus on the need for constant monitoring of the studied insect farms for pathogens, thereby increasing food and feed safety.

Conclusion

With these culinary 5-star recommendations from the WEF and the EU, it is advisable to have the Latin terms for these creepy-crawlies ready for your next supermarket purchase.

Conclusion of the conclusion: eat insects, I don’t need any regulations from the WEF and the EU. Insects are free under every tree bark.

Confirmed conclusion: These delicacies are, with a probability bordering on certainty, only for the “rabble”. WEF and EU will continue to delight in gourmet platters and buffets with venison and caviar.

The Heine saying is clearer “They secretly drank wine and publicly preached water” not live.

