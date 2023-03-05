Blood tests provide informative data about our state of health: What is our vitamin, hormone and mineral balance like, are enough red and white blood cells being formed or are there even diseases? You can read a lot from your own blood.
Blood tests also help reveal inflammation in the body. This is particularly important because inflammation is often at the root of diseases such as cancer or diabetes.
Does our blood also reveal how long we live? Not directly. However, there are certain blood values that are closely related to the topic of longevity.
Longevity: You should know these 5 blood values
Lp-PLA2
Heart attack and stroke are among those most common causes of death in both women and men. The early detection of a heart attack or stroke therefore plays a special role when it comes to the topic of longevity.
Lp-PLA2 is an extraordinarily important marker for the early detection of inflammatory vascular changes. The lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2, Lp-PLA2 for short, provides information on the stability of calcification-related cholesterol deposits in the arterial wall and makes previously undetected heart attack risks visible.
High Lp-PLA2 values in the blood indicate high inflammatory activity in the arterial vessel wall and thus an increased risk of heart attack or stroke.
CRP (C-reactive protein)
The protein CRP (C-reactive protein) also provides information about whether there is systemic inflammation in the body and is therefore an essential value when it comes to long life and healthy aging.
CRP is formed in the liver and is part of the body’s immune system. It helps remove dead immune cells and foreign substances from inflamed tissue.
Although an elevated CRP value does not indicate a specific disease, it does indicate an inflammation in the body and should therefore always be medically clarified. Causes for high CRP values can be, for example, bacterial infections such as bladder, pancreas, lung or appendicitis, as well as diseases such as rheumatism or Crohn’s disease. The level of the C-reactive protein can also be increased after operations or in the event of an acute heart attack and in the case of certain tumors.
Homocysteine
Another blood test you should know is homocysteine. Homocysteine is a sulphur-containing amino acid that occurs in the human body and is produced by metabolic processes.
However, too much homocysteine in the blood poses a risk of arteriosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases such as thrombosis or stroke. An increased homocysteine value can be caused by smoking, heavy alcoholism, old age, but also by illnesses. A deficiency in vitamins B6, B12 and B9 can also cause homocysteine levels to rise.
A blood test can be used to determine whether the homocysteine level is elevated. A homocysteine level above 10 micromoles per liter (µmol/l) is referred to as an elevated value.
uric acid
Uric acid is often only associated with gout. But uric acid levels are just as crucial when it comes to inflammation, liver disease, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer’s, making it a key marker of longevity.
Normally, the body excretes uric acid in urine or stool. However, if the uric acid concentration in the blood rises, the blood can no longer dissolve the uric acid and uric acid crystals form in turn, which can be deposited in the kidneys and joints.
A blood count can be used to determine whether the uric acid level is too high or too low. The value should ideally be below 5.5 milligrams per deciliter. If the uric acid concentration is increased, this is called hyperuricemia.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D is one of the best known vitamins. No wonder, because the sun vitamin plays an important role in the human body and is involved in numerous metabolic processes.
The main task of vitamin D is to participate in bone metabolism. But today we know that vitamin D not only strengthens the bones. It is also responsible for a strong immune system and a healthy nervous system, plays a role in chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and even cancer and has a positive effect on the psyche.
All important factors when it comes to a long and healthy life.
