Blood tests provide informative data about our state of health: What is our vitamin, hormone and mineral balance like, are enough red and white blood cells being formed or are there even diseases? You can read a lot from your own blood.

Blood tests also help reveal inflammation in the body. This is particularly important because inflammation is often at the root of diseases such as cancer or diabetes.

Does our blood also reveal how long we live? Not directly. However, there are certain blood values ​​that are closely related to the topic of longevity.

Longevity: You should know these 5 blood values

Lp-PLA2

Heart attack and stroke are among those most common causes of death in both women and men. The early detection of a heart attack or stroke therefore plays a special role when it comes to the topic of longevity.

Lp-PLA2 is an extraordinarily important marker for the early detection of inflammatory vascular changes. The lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2, Lp-PLA2 for short, provides information on the stability of calcification-related cholesterol deposits in the arterial wall and makes previously undetected heart attack risks visible.

High Lp-PLA2 values ​​in the blood indicate high inflammatory activity in the arterial vessel wall and thus an increased risk of heart attack or stroke.

CRP (C-reactive protein)

The protein CRP (C-reactive protein) also provides information about whether there is systemic inflammation in the body and is therefore an essential value when it comes to long life and healthy aging.

CRP is formed in the liver and is part of the body’s immune system. It helps remove dead immune cells and foreign substances from inflamed tissue.

Although an elevated CRP value does not indicate a specific disease, it does indicate an inflammation in the body and should therefore always be medically clarified. Causes for high CRP values ​​can be, for example, bacterial infections such as bladder, pancreas, lung or appendicitis, as well as diseases such as rheumatism or Crohn’s disease. The level of the C-reactive protein can also be increased after operations or in the event of an acute heart attack and in the case of certain tumors.

Homocysteine

Another blood test you should know is homocysteine. Homocysteine ​​is a sulphur-containing amino acid that occurs in the human body and is produced by metabolic processes.

However, too much homocysteine ​​in the blood poses a risk of arteriosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases such as thrombosis or stroke. An increased homocysteine ​​value can be caused by smoking, heavy alcoholism, old age, but also by illnesses. A deficiency in vitamins B6, B12 and B9 can also cause homocysteine ​​levels to rise.

A blood test can be used to determine whether the homocysteine ​​level is elevated. A homocysteine ​​level above 10 micromoles per liter (µmol/l) is referred to as an elevated value.