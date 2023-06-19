You should never ignore these symptoms: they can be the bell from the weapon of a serious illness

Never underestimate your health, especially if your body sends us one of these particular signals.

It shouldn’t never joke with your health, nor for our own good and even less for the good of our loved ones who would like us to have a long life full of satisfaction. Unfortunately, however, this is not always possible prevent some potentially fatal diseases.

How long our body tries hard to send us signals which should immediately send us to the doctor, most of the time ordinary people tend to underestimate these signals. Because deep down we’re all a bit procrastinators, we like the idea of ​​having an extra day to be able to get things done. Instead, partly due to the frenetic rhythms of daily life and partly due to lack of knowledge on a clinical level, we rarely run to the doctor at the first sign.

Losing care of your health is important: the symptoms should not be underestimated

This can be a serious problem because by not tackling the disease you give it time to grow and become more and more difficult to cure over time. Knowing the signals of our body is essential if you want to act in time.

That’s why we thought we’d suggest what they are 9 alarm bells of the male body. Each of these reveals different ailments that it is always advisable to have checked out. It could be a trifle, as it could instead be a danger to our health.

9 alarm bells of our body: when you need to see a doctor

This is the list of signals that it is better not to overlook. If in the last period you have come to terms with similar ailments, then the advice is to contact your trusted doctor. He will therefore be the one to inform you of what is happening and to suggest the best path to take.

ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION

Probably among the most important problems in man’s life, this dysfunction as well as distorting one’s sexual life can also be an alarm bell as regards potential heart problems. Since it is the blood supply that affects a correct erection, a much more serious disease could therefore be hidden behind this alteration.

SWELLING IN THE PECORALS

Feeling swelling of the pectorals, which begin to look more like a female breast than a male chest, can reveal not only that the patient is overweight but can also be a warning of a potential hormonal imbalance. The first thing to check in these cases is the liver, tests could highlight problems within this organ.

GOING TO THE BATHROOM AT NIGHT

Another condition that is often talked about but around which there is perhaps not the right attention, is that which leads the man to urinate several times during the course of the night. This may be due to age but may also suggest that the patient is dealing with some prostate problems: prostate hypertrophy and cancer are among the most common ailments in these cases.

LOSS OF SMELL AND ALTERATION OF LIBIDO

If you have experienced a marked decrease in the reception of odors that has gone hand in hand with a loss of libido, then you may have endocrine and hormonal problems. All linked to a significant reduction in fertility, it is a not too widespread syndrome that immediately deserves some checks by specialized medical personnel.

TESTICLE NODULES

Another great fear, which applies to both men and women, is that at a certain point of finding nodules inside one’s body. Among the areas most at risk are the genitals. In this case it could be a benign ailment, and therefore nothing potentially lethal. However, even in this case it is absolutely necessary to seek advice from your doctor.

TRACES OF BLOOD IN THE URINE

If after going to the bathroom you have noticed traces of blood in your urine, probably also accompanied by some difficulty urinating, then it is possible that it is a sign of a possible bladder cancer. This is another symptom or signal from one’s own body that absolutely cannot be underestimated. Losing blood in this manner should always be a wake-up call.

EXCESSIVELY DRINKING ALCOHOL

Excessive use of alcohol can lead to a series of particularly unpleasant ailments, both physically, such as the numerous diseases that follow, but also mental. Who well excessively, not just on particular occasions, might be suffering from depression. No longer a simple humoral condition but a real disease that requires clinical treatment.

PAIN IN THE TOE WITHOUT HAVING TRAUMA

Never underestimate even the most seemingly insignificant signals, such as sudden pain in the big toe, the thumb of the foot, without this being attributable to some type of trauma. If that part of the blow hurts but you know you didn’t hit, then maybe it’s gout: one metabolic disease which can cause arthritis.

Lumps around the nipples

Just as with the genitals, also look for lumps in the chest area and around the nipples. In that case the diagnosis could speak of a breast cancer, prevalent mainly among women but men can also be affected. The case is rare but not in the United Kingdom, a particular statistic says that in the UK 350 patients a year deal with this disease.