You should remove these inconspicuous poisonous plants from the garden

A private garden is a great playground for children, where they can let off steam undisturbed. But rotten trees, ponds, sheds and walls are not only part of the adventure playground – it can also be dangerous for children here. The garden must be childproofed.

As beautiful as some plants are, for example, they can be poisonous. If the child puts a fruit in their mouth when they are not being watched, it may end up in the hospital. Toxic plants should therefore be removed from the garden, advises the Federal Center for Health Education. The poisonous species include yew, blue rain, deadly nightshade, spindle tree, laburnum, castor bean, monkshood, hemlock, henbane, autumn crocus or angel’s trumpets.

If you don’t know what you’re looking at, we recommend the PlantNet Plant Identification app, which is free to download for Android and iOS.

The experts also advise fence off ponds and collect rainwater in a childproof, lockable bin. In addition, the shed in which tools are stored should be locked. Because hedge trimmers, lawn mowers, fertilizers and the like can cause serious injuries. Basically, children should never be left unattended in the garden.