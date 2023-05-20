You use them every day but you never sanitize them: keep an eye on your health, we’ll explain how to avoid problems

Although each of us uses them every day, most people never think of sanitizing them, which is a very serious mistake: our health is the loser.

In our daily lives, it very often happens that we overlook important details or underestimate how important certain habits are. Partly out of unawareness and partly out of laziness, most people make a very serious mistake, putting their health at risk. Although we are used to using them every day, in fact, we never think of sanitizing them, constantly exposing ourselves to mites and bacteria.

It might sound strange but it’s true. There isn’t a home where there isn’t at least one of these objects, invented to accompany us during the night and allow us to have peaceful dreams and sleep more comfortably. But if they don’t get the right attention, risk turning into a real nightmare for our health. The reason is given by mites and bacteria which, with them, find fertile ground.

Among residues of skin, saliva and hair that combine with each other, our pillows are the ideal place for bacteria and dust mites, which reproduce like wildfire here, as well as leaving their droppings. All this involves exposure to pathologies that could affect the well-being of our body, in particular disorders affecting the respiratory system including rhinitis and asthma.

Pillows, how to wash them based on the type

We spend entire nights lying in bed, with our heads resting on a pillow which for this very reason should be properly sanitized. The ideal would be to wash your pillows during the change of season: always a period dedicated to great cleaning at home, it is the best time to get rid of the bacteria that infest them. The first step is to take a look at the label and find out about the right procedure to follow for washing.

There are different types of pillows and, for each one, the rules change. Synthetic ones are the easiest to clean: it is possible to put them in the washing machine by selecting a program for delicate items and paying attention to use a detergent that is not too aggressive. The spin must also be light or, alternatively, the pillows can be rolled up in a towel.

For i goose down pillows the washing machine is not recommended: they would risk getting damaged. Rather, you can take a basin and fill it with cold water, to which you can add lemon juice and coarse salt. At this point, the pillow can be soaked and soaked overnight, then rinsed and air dried. Also latex pillows they can be placed in a basin, this time with warm water mixed with vinegar. It will then be enough to let them dry in the air, but without exposing them excessively to the sun’s rays.