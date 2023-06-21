you will arrive fit for the costume rehearsal

Did you know that by walking at a certain speed in a short time you can lose weight without too much effort Really, that’s right, let’s find out how to walk to get in perfect line for the swimsuit fitting!

Having a perfect physique to show off in a bikini is the dream of all women, but in general all overweight people want to have a slimmer and more pleasing figure. Unfortunately, those with many extra kilos have to face drastic diets and workouts to lose weightbut the results are not always satisfactory, also because it is difficult to be constant.

Luckily, there is a science-backed trick that will allow anyone to lose weight and have a slim physique in a short time and without too many sacrifices. What is this trick about? It is a very simple trick, easy to do every day and able to achieve surprising results.

We are talking about the walk, to be performed in a certain way to achieve goals that not even diet and exhausting workouts can give. So, let’s find out which is the right way to walk to get rid of the extra pounds and get to the swimsuit fitting with a silhouette that everyone will envy!

The perfect brisk walk to lose weight

Many people think that long walks are enough to lose weight and get a slim silhouette, but this is not the case. In fact, walking a lot is not enough to lose weight, but you have to walk a certain way to get the desired results.

The trick to losing weight is in fact brisk walking, which is equal to real physical exercise. A brisk walk equals a workout and is able to lead to weight loss and therefore to the much desired slimming.

Therefore, it is not a question of walking indulging in distractions, but of doing so by paying attention to maintaining a certain speed, which must be constant for the entire duration of the walk. Science confirms the effectiveness of brisk walking, let’s see what it says.

Science confirms the effects of brisk walking

Science confirms that brisk walking is effective in allowing weight loss and consequently slimming. Experts have delved into the studies in this regard, to understand with certainty what speed must be maintained in walking to achieve weight loss.

The discovery made by the experts is completely sensational. In fact, while many think the trick to weight loss walking is to walk fast, experts say that’s not the case at all.

Apparently it is a brisk pace is enough per burn fat with surprising results, which allows the body to maintain it without much effort.

How fast should you walk to lose weight

Brisk walking, therefore, as scientists say, becomes brisk walking and speed in order to achieve effective results in weight loss it stands at around 5 and 6.5 kilometers per hour. At this pace, the body is able to exploit fat as an energy source and thus accelerate weight loss.

In fact, by walking at a sustained speed, the body enters the mode where burn more calories from fat. This is a decisive and fundamental detail to achieve faster weight loss and without undergoing tiring diets and workouts.

Also, with sustained walking the lungs and heart also work and their activities improve considerably, ensuring general well-being for the organism.

Regular walking is important for losing weight

It is also essential to lose weight faster the regularity of brisk walking. In fact, if you choose to carry out this activity only once a week, there will be no concrete results in a short time.

Instead, if brisk walking is performed at least three times a week, or is adopted as a daily habit, it is possible to achieve remarkable results in a short time. The benefits are also reflected in health, reducing the risk of pathologies and improving mood.

