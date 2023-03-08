IQos hide many secrets. For example: what is the mark on the filter for? The truth will literally blow your mind.

The fashion has exploded in recent years, but electronic cigarettes IQos they are a valid alternative to traditional cigarette smoke, especially for those who are quitting smoking or who want to slightly reduce the dangers of nicotine. In fact, tobacco is not burned but heated, and this is why there is no problem with the ash. The harmful chemicals in electronic cigarettes are significantly lower than those traditionally contained in the best-known brands of smoke. Furthermore, IQos has launched several models on the market, to match the right one to your style.

But there are several things that are still not clear about these well-known and beloved e-cigarettes. Created by Philip Morris, they are becoming more and more popular especially among those smokers who would like to quit but are unable to give up nicotine completely. But have you ever wondered what the notches on the filter? The truth you will discover will leave you speechless.

The unexpected truth behind the IQOS filter mark

If you are a smoker of Iqos you will probably have noticed a detail, which once noticed you can’t help but wonder what it’s for. It’s a small one notch, a kind of “step” which is located right on the mouth of the electronic cigarette filter. With a simple touch you can increase the strength of the cigarette. It’s very easy: just press lightly on the notch and the filter will split in two. This way, with a shorter filter, the cigarette is stronger.

With this simple method you can decrease the amount Of cigarettes smoke daily, as each one will be stronger and more likely to satisfy you. If you intend to quit smoking, you could start like this and then go and climb progressively. We must never forget, however, that despite the lower concentration of nicotine, it is still present in a certain amount.

Many people mistakenly believe that e-cigarettes are not bad for you. If on the one hand they are undoubtedly healthier than the classic ones, it is still the placing inside the lungs and the body of chemical substances in the long run a lot dangerous for health. There nicotine, in particular, is a psychoactive substance that is addictive to those who take it, even if only once or a few times. The short- and long-term effects on the body are devastating and potentially lethal. Even in the case of electronic cigarettes, therefore, everything must be taken with the right precautions and with knowledge of the facts. It must not be taken as a light habit and a pastime without consequences, but a precise choice whose developments must be known!

