you won’t use it again after 30 years

We have always seen a great technological advance over the last 20 years or so. One of the fundamental events in this sense was the ever more widespread diffusion of the internet, which brought about several significant changes.

First of all we recall the introduction of social networks (including for example the progenitor Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and so on) and, a couple of years later, the advent of smartphones, which have made the internet their point of strength, thus succeeding with the integration of apps to enter more and more into everyday activities.

It is precisely with regard to the connectivity guaranteed by smartphones that we will focus today, since Tim, one of the main telephone and telecommunications companies for the Italian territory, recently announced, starting from 15 October 2022, the closure progressive (but continuous and by now definitive) of 3G networks in Italy, clearly in favor of the other connections present on Italian soil, namely 4G and 5G respectively.

This occurred on the basis of the provisions recently received from the Telecommunications Guarantee Authority. This progressive closure of the 3G networks by Tim, which is by now about to come to an end after years and years of services, will allow the Italian company to concentrate its investments more on improving the performance and quality of the new networks, represented as we said before by 4G and the even more recent 5G respectively.

Changes coming

In fact, let us remember that, with the advent of 4G and 5G, the latter offer truly significant and important changes, especially in the quality and speed of the internet connection. It was precisely this increased speed that allowed the best possible use of the main streaming services, led first of all by Netflix, to then move on to Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Paramount Channel, Apple TV+ and so on and so forth, which clearly require an efficient connection to the internet in order to fully enjoy the service.

Little will change for customers who until now used the 3G connection (for example for smartphones, tablets, flash drives for temporary connection and so on and so forth), since they will have the possibility to connect to the internet in any case by use of the 2G network, even if there may be small slowdowns compared to before.

Checking the compatibility of your smartphone with 4G and 5G connectivity is very simple, since you simply need to call a specific telephone number to verify. We just have to wait for the next few months to see how the situation of mobile connectivity in Italy will further evolve.

