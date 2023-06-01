You’ll want to eat potatoes every day of the week with this amazing recipe

Do you love consuming tubers? This amazing potato recipe will make you want to eat them every day of the week.

Potatoes are a versatile and nutritious food that can be prepared in many different ways to suit your tastes.

Nutrition, knowing how to taste potatoes every day

Food is an essential component of our daily life. Every day we eat a variety of foods that provide us with the energy and nutrients we need to sustain our body. Eating a varied diet is key to ensure that we get all the nutrients we need.

When we talk about varying foods, it matters include a wide range of food groups. Each food group offers different nutrients, and consuming a variety of foods can help avoid nutrient deficiencies. For example, cereals, vegetables, fruit, meat, fish and dairy products they offer a wide range of vitamins, minerals and proteins that our bodies require to function properly.

Among the foods that are often consumed in our daily diet, potatoes are one of the most common sources of carbohydrates. Potatoes are native to Spiritin South America, and have spread all over the world thanks to their versatility in the kitchen. They are rich in vitamins, such as vitamin C and vitamin B6, and also contain dietary fiber which aid digestion. Also, potatoes are a good source of potassiuman important mineral for the heart and muscle health.

To best preserve potatoes, it is important keep them in a cool, dry and dark place. Sunlight can cause the development of toxic substances in potatoes, called solanine, which can make potatoes inedible. Therefore, it is advisable to keep them in one fresh pantry or in a tightly closed paper bag. Avoid storing them near other foods, since they can absorb odors.

Fantastic recipe with potatoes

a varied diet it guarantees us that our body is getting all the nutrients which it needs. However, in addition to varying the foods, we must vary the way we prepare them.

A fantastic recipeperfect for both lunch and dinner the potato ballsin this case stuffed with a tasty one smoked cheese. Let’s see how to prepare them and what is needed.

Potatoes meatball If you are a potato lover, this amazing recipe will make you want to eat them every day of the week. Equipment bowl

mash potatoes

grater

pan with high edges

slotted spoon

kitchen paper Ingredients 1 kg potatoes

1 shallot or onion

1 carrot

1 sprig of parsley

1 smoked cheese

2 egg

125 ml yogurt bianco

5 spoons of wheat flour

q.b. sale

q.b. pepe

q.b. fry oil Instructions To begin the preparation of our awesome potato patties recipe let’s start with them, with the potatoes that will have to be peeled, diced and put to boil in a pot with salt.

In the meantime, cut the shallot or onion into small pieces, finely grate the carrot and cook both in a pan with a drizzle of oil for cooking, it will take about 7 minutes, stirring so as not to stick.

Once the potatoes are boiled, drain and leave to cool, then mash them with a potato masher in a bowl and add the onion and carrot.

Mix well and cut the parsley into small pieces then add to the mixture adding a little salt and pepper. Mix all the ingredients and cut the smoked scamorza into slices.

Once sliced, take a portion of potatoes and once crushed in your hands, place a slice of scamorza cheese, then close it to make a crushed “meatball”, then set aside.

Break the eggs into a bowl and add the white yogurt, beat the eggs with a hand whisk and add the flour, mix everything together with a little freshly ground pepper and fine salt. and mix with a whisk.

In a pan with high sides we pour the amount of vegetable oil to fry our meatballs, when the oil is hot with a fork we dip the meatballs in the batter we just created and then we fry, browning on both sides.

Then with a slotted spoon we take the meatballs and place them on kitchen paper to absorb the excess oil.

We continue until all the meatballs are fried and finally we serve them still warm with a fresh salad. See also Squid Game phenomenology: why we like it and what the Minotaur has to do with it

Wines to serve with the fantastic recipe with potatoes

The potatoes meatball they are a delicious dish that can be accompanied by different types of wine, depending on your personal tastes. Here are some options you might consider for pairing wines with this one fantastic recipe.

Chardonnay – If you prefer a white wine, a Chardonnay it can be a great choice. This wine has good structure and a buttery flavor that goes well with potato balls. Look for one Lightly matured Chardonnay for a more balanced combination.

Pinot Grigio – If you prefer a lighter and fresher white wine, a Pinot Gris it could be an ideal choice. This wine has fruity notes and good acidity, which harmonize well with the flavor of the potato balls.

Merlot – If you prefer a red wine, the Merlot could be an interesting choice. This wine has a soft taste, with notes of red fruit and spices that go well with the flavor of the potato balls. Choose a medium bodied Merlot for a balanced combination.

Sangiovese – If you prefer a more structured red wine, the Sangiovese could be an excellent choice. This Italian wine has good acidity and a fruity flavour, with notes of cherry and spices. It goes well with the robust flavor of the potato patties.

Prosecco – If you prefer a sparkling wine, you can opt for a Prosecco. This Italian wine is fresh, light and has a pleasant effervescence. It can be an excellent choice for a more informal and light combination with potato balls.

Remember that in the end the choice of wine depends on your personal tastes. Experiment and find the combination you like best for enjoy your potato patties to the fullest. Salute!