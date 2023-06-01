Young brain? Train your body. Fitness against cognitive decline

The benefits produced to our body by physical activity are innumerable and by now known, ranging from maintaining a correct weight to improving the performance of the heart and lungs, strengthening muscles and joints, reducing cholesterol and blood pressure.

Even if the Romans had already understood this by coining the motto “mens sana in corpore sano”, the positive effects of physical exercise on the brain, ie on memory, concentration, reasoning, cognitive abilities in general, are less known. Numerous researches have in fact demonstrated that regular physical activity, especially if combined with correct nutrition and healthy lifestyles, is able to determine better cerebral vascularisation, with consequent better oxygen supply, a greater number of synapses (the points where the signal is transmitted from one neuron to another) and better functioning of the hippocampus, that small part of the brain shaped like a seahorse (hence the name) which plays a fundamental role in forming memory and consolidating information learned in long-term memory.

Already during school age and throughout adolescence, children and young people who regularly practice motor activity show better academic performance with greater attention and concentration capacity. Even a few minutes of physical activity are enough to give a jolt to the brain and awaken it from torpor: this is supported by a recent Swedish study carried out by researchers at Jönköping University in which 13 other previous studies were analyzed relating to the effects of exercise on people between 18 and 18 years old. and 35 years old.

According to the researchers, who published their results in the journal Translational Sport Medicine, a short phase of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise (running, walking or cycling) of even a few minutes is enough to improve memory, learning, planning, the ability to problem solving, concentration and verbal skills for at least a couple of hours. This is why shaking off a sedentary lifestyle even for a short while can be extremely useful for facing heavy days of work or study.

But it is after the age of 50 that the benefits obtained from the regular practice of physical activity, above all of an aerobic type, are even greater and capable of contrasting and preventing the large global epidemic represented by senile dementia, with memory impairment directly associated with the decrease of the ability to carry out the normal activities of daily living and consequent reduction of social participation.

In a recent study by the University of Toronto, physical activity was shown to be associated with a 40% reduction in the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. These results are supported by physiological and brain imaging studies which have shown that the practice of physical activity determines a better cerebral vascularization, an increase in the volume of the hippocampus, a reduction in oxidative stress and an increased release of neurotransmitters and neurotrophic factors, substances essential for long-term memory consolidation.

But which and how much physical activity should be done to have benefits both on the body and on the brain? The most recent indications of the World Health Organization (WHO), refer to define the levels of physical activity to the type (which physical activity), the duration (for how long), the frequency (how many times), the volume (how much physical activity in total) and intensity (how much effort).

The latter is in turn divided into moderate and vigorous. The moderate intensity, useful for obtaining the health benefits, is defined as that able to increase the heart rate and determine a mild subjective sensation of shortness of breath and can be achieved with all sporting activities and with a good part of the activities daily. The high intensity is obtained instead when sweating and shortness of breath occur.

With regard to the various age groups, in healthy children and adolescents (5-17 years) the practice of at least 60 minutes a day of physical activity of moderate to vigorous intensity and activities that strengthen the musculoskeletal system is indicated. skeletal at least three times a week. Physical activity in adults (18-64 years) includes leisure activities, structured exercise, sports and should be predominantly aerobic in nature.

To strengthen the cardiorespiratory and musculoskeletal systems and reduce the risk of chronic diseases and depression in this age group, WHO recommends practicing at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity per week, or at least 75 minutes of aerobic physical activity vigorous exercise, or an equivalent combination of moderate and vigorous activity. Muscle-strengthening activities should be done two or more times a week. These recommendations and activities to be carried out also apply to people over 64, with benefits not only for health but also for cognitive decline.

Seniors with mobility difficulties should do exercises to improve balance and prevent falls three or more times a week. Those who are unable to achieve the recommended levels of physical activity due to health problems should still try to be physically active.

Gianfranco Beltrami