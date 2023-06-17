Young Calabrian cardiologist awarded a prestigious international award

StrettoWeb

Calabrian pride at the IFCC WorldLab-Euromedlab cardiology world congress which took place in Rome from 21 to 25 May. Dr. Marco Perrone, born in Sangineto, in the Province of Cosenza, cardiologist and professor at the University of Rome Tor Vergata was awarded the “Young Scientists Award”, reserved for the best researchers under the age of 40. During the most important medical and laboratory event organized for the first time in Italy, Dr. Perrone presented the results of a study on new molecular biomarkers in adult and pediatric heart failure patients and the efficacy of pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies such as physical activity.

“Heart failure – explained Dr. Perrone – it is a complex pathology that represents the final evolutionary point of many other cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction, cardiomyopathies, congenital heart disease, untreated arterial hypertension. In Italy about one million patients suffer from heart failure, with over two hundred thousand hospitalizations every year and a high mortality rate in the most advanced stages. Today, however, thanks to research we have molecular cardiac biomarkers available, with a simple blood sample, they allow us to make an early diagnosis of the disease. Furthermore, the same biomarkers can guide cardiologists to intervene promptly with adequate pharmacological therapy, with the implantation of devices, or with the prescription of non-pharmacological treatments such as physical exercise, particularly in children with univentricular heart, rare congenital heart disease which if left untreated can lead to death in the first months of life”.

Over 10,000 researchers from all over the world took part in the IFCC WorldLab-Euromedlab cardiology world congress who gathered in the capital, in the splendid location of the Nuvola, to discuss innovations in the field of scientific research and the close collaboration between clinic and laboratory for the discovery of new biomarkers for the early diagnosis of diseases.