It was inaugurated in these days, a Pujehun in Sierra Leonethe new PEN-Plus clinic to treat chronic non-communicable diseases. This is a big step forward, achieved thanks to the commitment of Medici con l’Africa Cuamm and within the PEN-Plus project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Sierra Leone Sanitation Services, with funds from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and ofNCDI Poverty Network.

In the newly renovated building, where a message of hope stands out, “Help for life and health for all!”, today followed about 170 patients, most with common chronic conditions, such as hypertension and type 2 diabetes, but also type 1 diabetes mellitus, sickle cell disease, asthma, chronic liver disease and epilepsy. The clinic provides for the supply of medicines and laboratory tests available, free of charge for all patients.

«Significant results have already been achieved, such as the complex management of insulin-dependent patients with type 1 diabetes in an area where, until a few months ago, there was no insulin and few knew how to use it – says Giacomo Marro, a young internist who has been working in the country since October 2022 –. We now have young patients who measure their blood sugar at home with a glucometer, write a blood sugar diary and are able to self-administer insulin. The goal is to create a place of health for all that becomes a point of reference for taking charge of NCDs (Non Communicable Diseases) and related emergencies-urgencies, to develop information campaigns on health determinants (from water to food, to the sewage system) for the population as well as decentralizing consolidated services in the territorial health units”.

Left last October from Cuneo, Giacomo Tag, at 32, he first came to Sierra Leone and found himself managing «a long and complex process which, together with my local and expatriate CUAMM colleagues, I helped to start and saw it grow, every day amid unforeseen events, difficulties and pleasant surprises! Witnessing the progress of nurses and Community Health Officers in daily medical practice, occasionally, moves me and encourages me to continue the long training process to achieve acceptable levels of care. Even the relationship with patients and their relatives fills my days, when I manage to dedicate myself to it: they thank you for what you do, always and in any case, and every now and then they give me a pineapple, even if they have nothing! But the far greater satisfaction is the fact of having started the process of creating a clinic from scratch with all the associated organizational and bureaucratic problems. I discovered and studied the aspects that lie behind the construction of a health resort and this will be very useful to me professionally».

And concludes James Marro: «I had no idea that behind the birth of a project from the ground up there were so many elements to consider, issues to address: from the choice of laboratory equipment and reagents to the supply of electricity, between solar panels and generator, from ordering drugs for one quarter to the daily registration of consumed products to ensure stocks. In Italy, working as a doctor in a public hospital, many things are taken for granted, but in truth, a thousand processes and professional figures contribute to guaranteeing the functioning of a health facility. Another daily challenge is to intervene on the determinants of health in a context that lacks the resources. Imagine explaining to a diabetic patient in Pujehun that he must reduce the consumption of the only food available every day, ie rice. He smiles and asks: “Doctor, will you give me something to eat? Otherwise, I’m starving!” Here lies one of the greatest “battles” that CUAMM doctors face every day”.

It is possible to support Doctors with Africa Cuamm with an online donation at wwww.mediciconlafrica.org

DOCTORS WITH AFRICA CUAMM IN SIERRA LEONE

Doctors with Africa Cuamm has been operating in Sierra Leone since 2012 starting from the district of Pujehun, with interventions in the hospital and in the 5 peripheral reference centres, for a catchment area of ​​over 380,000 people. In 2014, with the outbreak of the terrible Ebola epidemic, CUAMM decided to stay alongside the locals and take care of the population and the Pujehun district was the first to be declared Ebola Free. In 2015, Doctors with Africa Cuamm extended the intervention to the Lunsar hospital and then to the large maternity ward in Freetown, the Princess Christian Maternity Hospitalfor the care of mothers and children. The following year, the commitment expands to other rural districts, Bo, Makeni and Bonthe, always with particular attention to maternal-child care and in 2018, the great NEMS project kicks off (National Emergency Medical Service), with which CUAMM creates the first ambulance service, spread throughout the national territory, for health emergencies.

MEDICI CON L’AFRICA CUAMM

Founded in 1950, Doctors with Africa Cuamm is the first NGO in the health field recognized in Italy and the largest Italian organization for the promotion and protection of the health of African populations. It carries out long-term projects with a view to development, intervening with this approach even in emergency situations, to guarantee quality services accessible to all. Today Doctors with Africa Cuamm is engaged in 8 sub-Saharan African countries (Angola, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda) with over 4,500 field workers, 230 of whom are Italian. It supports 23 hospitals and 95 districts (for public health activities, maternal and child care, the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria), 3 nursing schools (in South Sudan, Uganda and Ethiopia) and a university in Mozambique.