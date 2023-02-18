Home Health young hiker falls from Grignone
young hiker falls from Grignone

young hiker falls from Grignone

Pasturo (Lecco), 18 February 2023 – A mountaineer is precipitate dal Grignone. Rescue and recovery operations are underway. Hiker fell from West gully of Northern Grigna. Would be a young Milanese. He was in a group, with four other friends. The alarm went off late this morning. The Alpine Rescue technicians of the 19th Lariana Delegation immediately set off, while the rescuers of the Areu di Como air ambulance took off from the base of Villa Guardia. From the first information, the situation is very critical. The Canalone Ovest is a great classic for fans of the area. In winter, the ascent must be equipped with winter equipment.

Just in recent days, the Alpine Rescue had warned that ice may still be present along the mountain paths, even at low altitudes. Higher up, however, there is currently snow. “To move safely, it is important to know the difference between crampons and so-called crampons, because they are not the same thing at all and knowing the difference is very important – the rescuers of the Alpine Rescue recommend -. Hiking crampons are not suitable for mountaineering activities, they promote greater grip but are only indicated for easy paths with minimal slopes, not for impervious ones. In the mountains and in particular on the ice you need to have proper crampons”.

