Formigine (Modena), 10 March 2023 – Mystery in the afternoon a Casinalbo Of Formigine (Modena), in Via Bassa Paolucci. A young man was found dead in the bed of his room around 2 pm with his sister.

The young man, originally from Bazzano (Bologna), in fact he hadn’t answered the phone since this morning and didn’t show up for work, in a job consultancy agency in Modena. Hence the alarm is the terrible discovery.

The man was found theretied with strings. Among the hypotheses under consideration there is also that of a gerotic game gone wrong.

At the moment no track is excluded, including that of thehomocideand investigations are underway, starting with the latest contacts made by the forty-year-old.

On site i carabinieri of the investigative nucleus, the coroner and the pm in addition to the employers of the young person.

Meanwhile different amicihaving heard the terrible news, they arrived at the scene.