Young man killed by a gunshot, a man barricades himself in the house and then surrenders: murder hypothesis in the Piacenza area

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

The man who had barricaded himself in a house in Ponte dell’Olio, in the province of Piacenza, opened the door after negotiating with the carabinieri. The military has now taken him…

After negotiating with the police, the man who had barricaded himself in a house opened the door Oil Bridgein the province of Piacenza. The military has now taken him into custody. The story is still to be clarified. Inside the house, in the late afternoon, 118 had intervened to rescue a 20-year-old boy, probably of Albanian origin, who later died during transport from wounds caused by a gunshot. In the house with him was the man who then barricaded himself in the house when the carabinieri arrived and only came out a little while ago.

Read the full article

on The Messenger