Young man rescued in the gym with a defibrillator

by Sara Ferreri

Alessandro is in the gym as usual doing physical activity when at one point he falls to the ground unconscious. The owners immediately understand the seriousness of what is happening: the 40-year-old is in cardiac arrest. So they take the defibrillator that they have supplied and that they know how to use, saving the young man’s life. It happened in recent days at the Evolve Functional gym in Camerano on the Conero direct route. The 40-year-old is now hospitalized in the Cardiological Hospital of Milan where a cardiac defibrillator had previously been implanted. Now his condition is improving day by day. In the gym he wasn’t carrying out activities under stress, but he suffered a cardiac arrest that those present were able to ascertain very quickly. “In the first minutes of a cardiac arrest – explains Marco Brescia who trained the gym owners in the use of the defibrillator – a defibrillator is essential, because 70% of cardiac arrests have a shockable rhythm such as fibrillation. In this case the defibrillator it replaced the one the boy had implanted and it probably didn’t work. The luck was that the young man went into cardiac arrest right in a gym equipped with Dae. The promptness and preparation of the boys who own the gym in the use it and save a life. Without the Dae perhaps we could not tell this story, at least not like this. Episodes like these give us joy and satisfaction and the desire to train as many people as possible to know life-saving maneuvers. If you save a life, you save a whole world for that family.”