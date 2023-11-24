Young people don’t sleep enough – breaking latest news

by Health Editorial Staff

From 6 to 13 years old it would take 9 to 11 hours per night, while from 14 to 17 years old 8-10 hours. But in reality kids sleep much less, less in the South than in the North

As part of the XXXIII National Congress of the Italian Association of Sleep Medicine (AIMS) (Milan 24-26 November 2023), the opening session had the title AIMS and school, precisely to highlight the importance of sleep also in the earliest stages of life. In front of an audience of students between 12 and 19 years old, with the moderation of Francesco Fanfulla, current AIMS president, Luigi Ferini Strambi (full professor of neurology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan) and Luigi De Gennaro (professor professor of psychobiology at La Sapienza University of Rome) illustrated the fundamental aspects of sleep and the possible consequences of sleep deprivation in the youth population.

According to the recommendations of the National Sleep Foundation, subjects aged 6 to 13 years should sleep from 9 to 11 hours per night, while subjects aged 14 to 17 years should sleep 8-10 hours: a recent Italian study conducted on 4321 subjects showed showed that 62% of subjects in the first age group, and 41% in the second, sleep less than recommended. As regards geographical differences, subjects from northern Italy reported going to bed earlier and getting up earlier than their peers from central-southern Italy.

In the transition from puberty to adolescence there are certainly changes in circadian rhythms that can favor a reduction in sleep, in relation to a delayed release of melatonin and a delayed minimum peak of body temperature. But there are also external factors to take into consideration. In a study conducted in Varese in a sample of 972 students aged between 13 and 19, 30% reported an insufficient amount of sleep and 38% difficulty falling asleep: in the hour before sleep, 28% had declared the use of the computer and over 90% the use of the mobile phone.

But what are the consequences of sleep deprivation in young people? Longitudinal studies in American children aged 11 to 17 have shown that sleeping less than 6 hours a night significantly increases the risk of symptoms of anxiety and depression in the following year. Another recent American study in 8323 subjects aged 9-10 years, followed for 2 years and divided on the basis of sleep time (using a cutoff of 9 hours), highlighted that children with less sleep time had more reduced cognitive performance, as well as a greater risk of depression: the researchers then found a close connection between these clinical data and the MRI changes in specific brain areas, such as the connections between the cortex and basal nuclei, on the one hand and the temporal lobe on the other.

As regards possible interventions to increase sleep duration in the young population, a very recent Australian study evaluated this aspect in 26 studies: behavioral interventions (mainly carried out in the laboratory) were found to be the most effective, followed by the combination of behavioral interventions and educational. However, this study underlines the importance of implementing individualized strategies, which also take into account the aptitudes and genetic characteristics of the individual. In addition to behavioral and educational interventions, there is promising evidence, also in Italy, that postponing the start times of school lessons is associated with greater sleep duration, less daytime sleepiness and better academic performance.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. It’s enough click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

