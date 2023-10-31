Young people have sex earlier and without protection

Sex and young people. The latest data has arrived Observatory on young people and sexuality and they talk about a situation that should be addressed as soon as possible. The research was conducted by Durex in collaboration with Skuola.net ed EbiCoa non-profit social cooperative recognized as an academic spin-off of the University of Florence. Experts interviewed over 15,000 young people between the ages of 11 and 24.

In this article

Sex and young people: full relationships always come first

First of all, boys always approach sexual experiences first. 11.6% had their first full experience between the ages of 12 and 13. This is an increase of 4.1% compared to research done last year. 38.7 had their first sexual intercourse between the ages of 17 and 18.

In the survey on sex and young people, ignorance about pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases is discovered

More than six out of ten boys don’t use condoms, relying on coitus interruptus. In addition to risking unwanted pregnancies, this behavior is particularly risky for the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. In recent years, it is no coincidence that experts have recorded a significant increase in cases of syphilis and gonorrhea.

Even more serious is the fact that almost 40% instead consider it a way not only to avoid pregnancies but also to protect themselves from these diseases. This is because it can create an awkward moment. Many girls incredibly claim that condoms are only used with sex workers.

Sex and young people: everyone wants sex education in school

Young people don’t know who to ask for information and are increasingly turning to Doctor Google, as medical-related searches done on the internet are called. Only 9.3% talk about it with their parents, while just 5.9% ask the doctor for advice and clarification. 12% try asking friends for help. Between the ages of 11 and 13, one of the most complicated ages, a quarter of adolescents do not compare themselves with anyone. This is why 94% of children aged between 11 and 24 interviewed ask for sex education to be introduced at school.

Beware of excessive viewing of pornographic films

Paradoxically, according to statistics, young people have less sex than their peers from previous generations. They prefer to dedicate themselves to sexting and to pornography for autoeroticism. The easy access to pornographic films through smartphones or tablets worries experts a lot.

We end up finding normal practices very hard. This leads to focus a lot on sexual performance, more than to feeling or pleasure. Even in this case the comparison with porn professionals can cause a lot of frustration.

Read also…

Share this: Facebook

X

