An armchair for three: in Nigeria, the shaky giant of Africa, tomorrow 93 million voters (out of a population of 220 million inhabitants, 100 million poor, half of whom are under 18 years of age) are called to elect the new president after eight long years spent under the command of the useless Muhammadu Buhari.

Between two same old contendersthere is an outsider who seems to have galvanized the younger public (half of the voters are under 30): his name is Peter Obi and he is “only” 61 years old. A billionaire philosophy graduate who prides himself on have two pairs of shoes and a primary school teacher son.

As always it was supposed to be a game between dinosaurs of power: Bola Tinubu, 70, former governor (and eternal "godfather") of Lagos, candidate of the ruling party (All Progressives Congress) against the challenger of the main opposition party (People's Democratic party) Atiku Abubakar, 76 years , 4 wife and 28 children. It was supposed to be the usual story of the usual Nigeria: a challenge between two essentially similar cliques (with formidable apparatuses), two parties that dominated the political scene (after the end of the military dictatorship in 1999) represented by two old politicians often accused (and never judged) for corruption, two foxes who made their money with oil (of which Nigeria is the first down-at-heel producer in Africa) and public-private business dealings or deceptions. With the usual promises: Abubakar is in his sixth presidential attempt (the first in '92), while the favorite Tinibu has a program and a posture "alla Buhari" (security, economic growth) and a hat (two rings of broken chain to form a horizontal eight) which seems to be the only new point of his electoral background.

Peter Obi has more frugal baggage like his reputation: a billionaire philosophy graduate who made his money in the family business of imports (from canned beans to champagne) and campaigned without a bagman, carrying his own ballot bag. He proudly says he owns only one pair of black shoes (Marks and Spencer) and prefers $200 Stein Mart suits to the $4,000 Tom Ford suits others sport. After four years as governor of the state of Anambra, he left the coffers full of public money (no small feat, not only in Nigeria). Obi is the proud father of two sons, one of whom is an elementary school teacher (which is rare). In recent months he has been able to ignite the hopes of a growing tide of supporters especially among the young people of the cities (who, with a play on words, call themselves OBIdients, the obedient ones).

The promises of featherweight Obi, at the head of the almost non-existent Labor party, are not very different from those of the two heavyweights Tinubo and Abubakar. He too changed sides and started looking for the right way to get to the presidential challenge. He too could prove to be yet another disappointment for the inhabitants of the shaky giant of Africa. But the hope that he has generated in the people of the "unheard" deserves attention, as the great Nigerian writer preaches Chimanda Ngozi Adichie. Peter Obi is certainly a friend of the family (she calls him Big Bro) but his passionate support goes beyond cultural and blood affinities (both Southern Igbo with a Christian majority). Â «Peter Obi will be a good president – ​​he wrote on social media – because he is honest, he knows how to listen and knows how to admit his mistakes. Important signs of wisdom are the ability to say: "I don't know" or "I'm sorry"». According to Chimamanda, Peter Obi is a wise and humble person, with the ability to create a breath of "resounding hope". A hope that he resonates. "Something that has never happened in the history of Nigeria."