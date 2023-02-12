Young people are at higher risk of heart attack after having Covid. In this sense, the case of Demi Washingtona basketball player at theVanderbilt University who contracted the COVID-19 at the end of 2020 with light symptoms, a mild cold. The school formally requested an MRI from her. The results shocked everyone. As a result of the infection, the student had developed a myocarditis – a syndrome in which the heart muscle becomes inflamed, and in which the heart pumps with difficulty. The condition can lead to stroke or heart attack, according to a study from the Mayo Clinic.

The young woman was not vaccinated against the at the time COVID-19. “I was scared, I didn’t really know what was going to come of it, how long it would take for it to resolve.” brought the player back to Today.

Washington had to skip the rest of the season 2020-2021, but in the end she was grateful that she made it. Of course, she wouldn’t have done that MRI, running important health risks, if he had not been warned with a court order by theVanderbilt University.

The doctor of Washington he never informed her that he was at risk of dying, but had stressed the importance of rest and keeping his heart rate down. She had to wear a watch to track her activities. Even if the COVID had only recently appeared, the doctor had assured her that it was not a condition dependent on the coronavirus, despite the scientific literature reporting similar cases in other university athletes.

The Washington she recalls having had no symptoms or signs to worry her, nor did she have a genetic predisposition to cardiovascular disease. She is now recovered, and has returned to play. But her experience sheds new light on a possible connection between the coronavirus and heart attack mortality in young athletes.

COVID-19, heart attack and juvenile mortality

From the beginning of pandemic COVID-1deaths from heart attacks in all age groups have become more common in the United States, according to a study by the September 2022 of the Cedars Sinai Hospital of Los Angeles.

Which groups of patients are most affected by a heart attack? post-COVID? People between 25 and 44 years oldwho saw an increase in heart attack mortality 29,9% in the first two years of the pandemic (meaning the actual number of heart attack deaths is nearly 30% higher than in the past).

“Young people obviously shouldn’t die of a heart attack,” he says Dr Susan Chengcardiologist at Cedars Sinai and co-author of the Post-COVID Cardiac Outcomes Study. There was a 19.9% ​​increase in post-COVID heart attack mortality in adults between 45 and 64 yearshe was born in 13,7% in elderly people over 65 years of age with similar health conditions.

Romeo Roblesparamedic of Los Angeles County stated that there are more and more calls to the 911 for heart attack by young people who have previously contracted the COVID-19.

A non-random connection with the coronavirus

Cheng it was declared certain that the connection between positive young people at COVID who have had heart problems is “more than coincidental”. Also, the virus COVID can greatly affect the cardiovascular system. “It appears to be able to increase blood viscosity and increase the likelihood of blood clots forming,” he explained. Cheng. Furthermore, the scholar reported that: “It appears to cause an elevated rate of inflammation of the blood vessels, and a general stressful state that can cause a spike in blood pressure.”

The reason for the relative increase in young people with post-coronavirus cardiovascular disease is unclear to date, but Cheng said the impact of the virus on the health of some people’s cardiovascular systems may be due to a excessive response of the immune systemalthough young people generally have strong immune systems.