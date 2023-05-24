Young researchers want to minimize consequential damage from craniocerebral trauma / CNS – …

CNS – Hannelore Kohl Foundation

Research into secondary damage after traumatic brain injury (TBI) is the focus of two prestigious awards this year: Albrecht Fröhlich received the sponsorship award for his work on the immune response in the brain, and Jose Carlos Martínez Santamaría received the CNS doctoral scholarship for his investigations into scarring in the neuronal network – Hannelore Kohl Foundation. With this, the ZNS Foundation, which is committed to helping people with craniocerebral trauma and their families, is setting a clear example in the German research landscape. The prizes are each endowed with 10,000 euros and are awarded every two years.

Sponsorship award for Albrecht Fröhlich

For 30 years, the ZNS – Hannelore Kohl Foundation has been awarding its sponsorship prize to young scientists who open up new perspectives in the neurosciences or improve the quality of medical care. Both apply to Albrecht Fröhlich. The 27-year-old works at the University Clinic for Neurology in Ulm with the massive release of immune substances that become active in the brain as a result of TBI. “The trauma, which is usually caused by a fall or a blow to the head, destroys neurons, but also blood vessels,” he explains. “As a result, neurotransmitters get into the brain that shouldn’t be there. This in turn attracts immune cells that want to limit the damage – but this often leads to an unhealthy overreaction that sometimes puts a heavier load on the neural network than the original injury.” The so-called secondary damage, which occurs, for example, as a result of symptoms of poisoning or overloading of the nerve cells, are the cause of a not inconsiderable proportion of the long-term consequences of TBI. “That’s why we’ve now looked at the role neurons play in this context.”

Among other things, these activate the microglia, a special type of cells in the brain that primarily act as a defense system and caretaker of the gray matter, but also summon new immune substances from other parts of the body. “In itself, the reaction of the cells is of course desirable, especially since the activity of the neurons is a not inconsiderable factor in their survival,” explains Fröhlich. “However, we want to control this mechanism in order to avoid overdosing on the inflammatory cascade.”

A central element of the mechanism is a change in the calcium concentration in the cells. “This controls protein construction and the microglia, among other things,” explains Fröhlich, “so we took a closer look at this signal and finally interrupted it. However, this means that the calcium-dependent protection program is no longer carried out. It also results This results in an even stronger immune response because the glial cells are no longer held back.” So Fröhlich’s team began to focus on the communication between neuron and glia cells. With success. “We have found that the messenger substance osteoprotegerin is essential for this task. However, it is only released about three hours after a TBI. In this respect, our next goal would be to investigate whether an early or longer-term injection of osteoprotegerin – for example half a hour or continuously for several days after a traumatic brain injury – has positive effects on the regeneration or damage reduction of the brain.” If this succeeds, an immune overreaction could be prevented or at least weakened. “The sponsorship award of the ZNS – Hannelore Kohl Foundation helps to advance this research,” emphasizes Fröhlich, who has meanwhile submitted his doctoral thesis and is now waiting for his thesis to be defended.

ZNS Doctoral Scholarship for Jose Carlos Martinez Santamaria

Jose Carlos Martínez Santamaría also deals with secondary injuries in traumatic brain injuries and their consequences: he examines the scarring in the brain that blocks regeneration of the neuronal network. “The scar tissue in the central nervous system can be divided into glial and fibrotic components,” explains Santamaria, who is studying under Professor Christian Schachtrup at the Institute of Anatomy and Cell Biology at the University of Freiburg. “The former have been extensively researched, while the latter hasn’t received as much attention. However, we need to understand both components to be able to effectively combat them.”

In previous studies, so-called perivascular fibroblasts were identified as part of a fibrotic lesion scar, Santamaria explains. “These cells generate deposits that prevent the nerve fibers from regenerating. The question now is which factors regulate this process.” The research focuses on the protein fibrinogen, the most important blood clotting factor in the human body. “It doesn’t normally occur in the brain,” says Santamaria, “but when there’s an injury or a disease-related damage to the blood-brain barrier, fibrinogen penetrates and activates various cell types, including astrocytes, which are also involved in scarring, and also fibroblasts.” The exact mechanisms are still unknown – but it has already been proven that an experimental reduction in fibrinogen, for example by adding a component of the venom of the Malaysian moccasino viper, causes a reduction in fibrotic scar tissue. “The problem with this is that fibrinogen is extremely important for the human body,” Santamaria explains. “Therefore, we are investigating in detail, among other things, which signaling pathways fibrinogen controls the perivascular fibroblasts and which molecules are necessary for the scar formation process. Colleagues at the University of Miami are currently investigating the gene expression profiles of various fibroblasts using RNA sequencing – once the results are available, we can in Freiburg are looking for a suitable inhibitor with which we can ideally block the signaling pathways and prevent scarring in the brain.” Ultimately, so many serious consequences of a traumatic brain injury could at least be alleviated and, in the best case, even prevented.

The award ceremony for the Hannelore Kohl Promotion Prize and the CNS Doctoral Scholarship, which is made possible this year by a grant from the Merck Finck Foundation, took place on May 21, 2023 as part of a benefit concert with the Austrian artist and ambassador of the CNS Foundation Eva Lind in the Trinity Church in Speyer.

Background: CNS – Hannelore Kohl Foundation, Bonn

The ZNS – Hannelore Kohl Foundation for injured people with damage to the central nervous system based in Bonn was founded in 1983 by Dr. medical hc Hannelore Kohl. Around 270,000 people in Germany experience a traumatic brain injury every year. 45,000 of them have to live with permanent physical and cognitive impairments after the accident. The aim of the ZNS Foundation is to improve the quality of life of these people and to enable them to participate comprehensively. Through education and preventive measures, the foundation helps to reduce the number of accidents and the severity of head injuries. To date, more than 34.4 million euros from donations for projects have been passed on to clinics, institutions and rehabilitation facilities in Germany.

