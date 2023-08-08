Younger eyes with drugstore products

To get a few years off your face, you need to give your eyes a little extra attention. A few useful make-up tips and tricks always come in handy. How to make your eyes look younger? Let’s show you how with this makeup guide for women over 50.

The eyes are the biggest teller about our age: fine lines, crow’s feet, drooping eyelids, bags under the eyes and dark circles are all signs of aging that women in their 50s and older struggle with. Instead of melting into self-pity, there are things we can do to conceal the unsightly signs of aging. It’s really amazing what makeup can do. We reveal how to make your eyes younger by even using drugstore products.

Make up your eyes younger in 6 steps

Looking younger and more beautiful – that’s what most of us want. And with the right makeup technique, it’s easier than you think. Even if makeup is not your thing, you can try our makeup tips and see for yourself. It takes no more than 10 minutes to apply makeup to both eyes. In our recommendations you will also find cheap but good products from the drugstore, which are perfect to start with.

Start with the eyebrows

Thin eyebrows are anything but rejuvenating. But microblading is not necessary to make your brows fuller in everyday life. Add eyebrow makeup to your daily makeup routine and your eyes are guaranteed to look younger.

First, focus on keeping the brows full naturally. Avoid plucking your brows. Trim them if necessary and invest in a good eyebrow gel with growth formula like Revitalash. To fill in gaps, use a thin eyebrow pencil (e.g. NYX Eyebrow Powder Pencil) in the matching color, with which you draw feathery, hair-like strokes in the direction of growth. Always strive for a natural look.

Tipp: Determine the beginning and end of the brow with this simple method.

Primer with gold pigments for the eye area

Nobody particularly likes crow’s feet, but they are the first thing to appear as you get older. Personally, I love my laugh lines around my eyes because they remind me of the many beautiful moments in my life. Still, I’d like to tone it down with my makeup every once in a while. And a lightening primer always helps with that. A good drugstore product for the purpose is the Primer Honey Dew Me Up von NYX Cosmetics. It is silicone-based and contains golden particles that deflect light away from the face and blur fine lines. The silicone forms a barrier on the skin that prevents makeup from settling into and accentuating the wrinkles.

Before applying makeup, dab the silicone-based primer with golden pigments on the undereye area and on the outer edge of the brow.

Conceal dark circles with concealer

If dark circles are showing your age, you can successfully get rid of them with concealer. Concealer is a must-have for all women over 50, but there are a few things you need to watch out for so that the product doesn’t settle into fine lines and look unflattering. Pick a light, liquid formula and try this under-eye trick:

Make a point at each end of the lower lash line and at the top of the cheekbone. Connect the dots to draw an inverted triangle. Blend the triangle.

The long triangle draws the focus down to the cheekbones and away from the under-eye area. It still creates a brightening effect that reduces the appearance of dark circles and shadows.

A good concealer from the drugstore is this NYX HD Studio Photogenic Concealer.

Younger eyes with a nude eyeliner

If you’re wondering if you can still apply eyeliner as you get older, the answer is definitely yes. Nevertheless, it depends on the occasion how this eyeliner should look like. In principle, the classic cat’s eye is not recommended, unless it’s an evening make-up for special occasions. Otherwise, thinly line the eyeliner along the upper winter rim to the point where the eye begins to curve downward. This makes the eye appear larger.

If you want to make your eyes younger in everyday life, then try the trick with the nude eyeliner. This brightens tired eyes and the look is instantly wide awake.

Stroke the nude liner along the waterline of the lower lid. Unlike dark eyeliners, which can shrink the eyes and bring out redness, the nude shade ensures that the eyes shine without being overbearing. The subtle shade neutralizes redness so that the eyes appear brighter. Suitable products from the drugstore are the Inside Eye Highlighter Pen von Catrice and the Soft Kohl Eyeliner von ZOEVA in Nude.

Apply eyeshadow for facelift effect

Many women over 50 consider a facelift. Whether this is really necessary and what risks it entails is not the subject of this article. But we can help mimic the effect of a facelift. Shading the eyelids with variants of a shimmering neutral shadow creates the illusion of an eye lift. And all you need is an eyeshadow palette with 3 nude shades like Nudy Shades Eye Shadow Palette by Sante Naturkosmetik or Maybelline New York „The Blushed Nudes“. That’s how it’s done:

First, apply the lightest shade to the inner corner of the eye and along the brow bone. Apply the medium shade all over the lid to highlight the eye while creating a smooth, even base on the lid. Blend the darkest shade into the crease (the sunken area between the lid and the brow bone where skin tends to sag) to create a ‘shadow’ that helps to visually recede sagging skin.

Eyelash trick for younger-looking eyes: two-tone mascara

Just as the hair on our heads becomes sparser and thinner as we age, the hair on our eyes also thins – and this makes our faces look older. With a simple trick you can thicken the eyelashes and make them look fuller and longer.

Apply a layer of dark brown mascara all over the lashes and let dry. Dab black mascara onto the ends only.

The ombre effect makes your lashes appear to have more depth and draws attention to the tips, creating the illusion of longer, fuller lashes.

A popular mascara for women over 50 is the Age Perfect Mascara by L’Oréal Paris. It is offered in both black and brown and is good for sensitive eyes.

