Pancakes without flour are a good alternative if you want to eat healthy! You can eat delicious pancakes for breakfast by replacing the flour with oatmeal or oatmeal. There are different combinations of products to experiment with to get a tasty and healthy mix. It’s best if you don’t mix the ingredients with a whisk, but process them in a blender! Here are some healthy suggestions to try at home!

Prepare flour-free pancakes with yoghurt yourself

This is an easy and delicious recipe that you would definitely try!

Ingredients for Flourless Pancakes:

2 egg yolks

3 tablespoons white sugar

4 tablespoons melted butter

240g milk

120 g natural or vanilla yoghurt

160 g old-fashioned rolled oats (gluten-free rolled oats can also be used if required)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

5 egg whites

Instructions for preparing pancakes without flour:

Whisk together the egg yolks, sugar, melted butter, yogurt, salt, baking soda, and oatmeal. It is easier to blend the ingredients on the highest setting to get a smoother consistency. Then add the milk. The amount should be large enough that the batter is thick but still pourable.

In another bowl, use an electric hand mixer to beat the egg whites into stiff peaks, then carefully fold them into the batter.

Set the stove to low-medium and brush the surface with butter or non-stick cooking spray while you let the dough rest. Once the butter starts to bubble, add the batter. Be careful not to flip the pancake until bubbles form on the surface. Then you can bake the other side for a minute.

Take the pancakes off the heat and serve!

Simple pancakes without flour with banana

This delicious no-flour pancake recipe is perfect when you want pancakes with great flavor! And it’s very easy to prepare!

Accesories:

Large mixing bowl

Frying pan with non-stick coating

whisk

wire screen

rubber spatula

Ingredients for the pancakes:

50 grams of rolled oats

1 banana (preferably overripe with brown spots)

3 1/2 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions for preparation:

Place all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Using an immersion blender, blend all the ingredients until evenly blended and smooth.

Place a nonstick skillet or griddle over medium-high heat and grease well with nonstick cooking spray or butter.

Using a ladle or measuring cup, add 1/3 cup pancake batter to the hot pan. Bake the pancakes for about 1-2 minutes or until cooked enough to turn with a spatula.

Flip the pancakes with a spatula and cook the other side for an additional 1-2 minutes, until golden brown on both sides.

Serve the pancakes immediately with your favorite topping. Maple syrup, powdered sugar, butter, whipped cream, and/or fresh berries are all great options!

3 ingredient oatmeal pancakes

The 3-ingredient flourless pancake idea has been floating around the internet for a few years now, and it’s one of the easiest pancake recipes to make.

Ingredients:

50 grams of rolled oats

1 medium banana (90 g peeled), or mashed sweet potato

3 1/2 tablespoons milk of your choice

a pinch of salt and sweetener to taste

Cinnamon and chocolate chips, if desired

Instructions for preparation: