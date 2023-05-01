“Your dedication to your work was total. You were unbeatable»

«My love, I don’t even know where to begin, how to say things that can do you justice, that can help, if not understand, at least guess who Barbara was. There…

«My love, I don’t even know where to begin, how to say things that can do you justice, that can help, if not understand, at least guess who Barbara was. The versatility of your personality, the infinite facets of her and at the same time your kind simplicity which made you accessible and open to everyone, without exception ». Thus begins a long post are Facebook that Michele Bellandi, the husband of the 55-year-old psychiatrist killed in Pisa at the Santa Chiara hospital, dedicated to his love Barbara Capovani.

Barbara Capovani killed by the former patient, the killer’s mother: “I would have preferred it to have happened to me”

Barbara Capovani, the post of the husband of the psychiatrist killed

«You were so tiny, with that slender little body of yours but also strong and agile: a perpetual motion, almost impossible to stop, so much so that in the family we nicknamed you Kangurina (with a K). Stopping you was a tall order, holding you still a monumental feat. To be able to watch a film together in front of the TV it could have taken us even 2 whole weekends – writes Michele Bellandi – Tiny it is true but in reality a true giant: you tiptoed into other people’s lives and changed it forever, as if by magic , in an instant: your curiosity, your intelligence, your courage and your intuition, your desire to help made you able to understand situations and always find solutions for everyone. So in an instant you became a point of reference, and those people who didn’t know you until recently, suddenly we couldn’t do without you. It’s funny, for many years you worked in the addiction department: but no drug gave more than your presence. Even for your beloved dogs, always mesmerized by your deep and penetrating gaze. And the various trainers you loved to contact to understand every single aspect of your best friends were all stunned: no one had ever seen such a close relationship and such total dependence in their decades of experience.

The dedication to the work

Michele Bellandi continues: «Your dedication to work was total. You weren’t a doctor, you were born a doctor, At the age of 6 you decided you would be a psychiatrist and so it was. Yours was a mission in which you always gave your all. You weren’t interested in personal glory, money, you shunned appearing in the newspapers. You were pure substance, you were doing towards appearing, you had a thousand ideas and an incomparable problem solving ability. What guided you, as you often told me, was ‘do the right thing, if you try to do the right thing everything becomes simpler. Of course you were also stubborn and of an unshakable determination but above all courageous. No threat, no offense, scratched you. All those who, not infrequently, tried to get in your way, left defeated from the start. Their individual interests, often selfish or parochial in any case, collided not only with your iron determination but above all with your desire for something superior: you never acted out of personal interest but only with the idea and concern of make your patients feel good, protect your colleagues, precisely with the idea of ​​’doing the right thing. That’s why you were unbeatable.”

