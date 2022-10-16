Have you ever had your eyelid shaking for a few seconds? It is your body that is telling you about another ailment.

Unfortunately, we often don’t listen to our body, which sends us precise signals when something is wrong. But, as usual, the hectic life we ​​are now used to often leads us to completely ignore the matter until it becomes too late.

Among the most common “disorders” that can happen to have there is also the eyelid that trembles, a very specific symptom that our body decides to manifest in very particular circumstances. Here are which ones.

Shaking eyelid: what our body is telling us

The mioclonia, more commonly known as the trembling eyelid, consists of a series of involuntary and intermittent contractions involving the muscles of our eye. It is usually caused by a state of neuronal hyperexcitation which can last a few seconds but also a few hours.

As annoying as it is, it is usually a very worrying symptom; it is in fact only a sign through which our body manifests excessive stress, fatigue e lack of sleep. It is also common in the case of excessive consumption of alcohol, caffeine and nicotine (substances whose consumption, however, is generally not recommended).

It would therefore be enough to listen to our body and correct our lifestyle to see this annoying but harmless problem definitively disappear. Secondly, however, it is important to remember that this symptom manifests itself alternately on the left and on the right when it comes to these triggers.

Trembling eyelid: what other pathologies it hides

If, on the other hand, this symptom involves both of your eyes at the same time, it is not a question of stress or lack of sleep, but it is the signal of many other problems. It usually occurs in the case of vision defects or specific pathologies such as conjunctivitis, glaucoma o cornea problems (such as abrasion or the presence of foreign bodies).

Finally it can also be associated with problems of a cerebral or nervous nature such as epilepsy, multiple sclerosis e Parkinson’s disease or an unwanted reaction to drugs such as antihistamines, antidepressants o nasal decongestants.

