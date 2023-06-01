Your head itches: it can be a symptom of a dangerous pathology | Check now

If your head has been itching non-stop for many days, it could be a symptom of a dangerous pathology: here’s what

Very often our body speaks to us, sending rather direct signals when something is wrong. However, we are not always able to decipher these signals correctly, as they can be confused with normal and habitual episodes.

One of these signals that we often tend to underestimate is the continuum head itching. We may think it’s simply a reaction to the season or a shampoo change, but it could be something more serious. In fact, persistent itching could be a symptom of one quite serious pathology. In the rest of this article, we will explore in detail what pathology we are talking about and why it is important to pay attention to these signals from our body.

If your head itches all the time, it could be related to this condition

It’s important to note that itchy head is a fairly common and widespread symptom, and in most cases it shouldn’t be a cause for concern. However, if the itching persists over time and it extends for days, you may need to take action. There is no need to panic immediately, but it is advisable to make a medical check to remove any doubts. In fact, a persistent itch could be an indicator of one pathology more serious that requires attention and adequate treatment. Here’s what it is.

Frequent itching can be related to diseases of the digestive system, such as the liver, stomach and intestines. Indeed, we are talking about the cholestasis: a pathology that often manifests itself with itching, and is caused by an alteration of the liver, the organ responsible for the production of bile. This substance is made up of salts, proteins, cholesterol and water, and is central to the digestive process and nutrient absorption.

Cholestasis is a disease caused by a partial or total blockage of bile flow. One of the first signs is itchy skin, which may be accompanied by tiredness, discolored stools and pain in the abdomen. If these symptoms occur, therefore, it is important to consult promptly a specialist to identify the cause and identify any underlying pathologies. Remember, in fact, that in any case it is better to avoid the do-it-yourself and that, therefore, for any doubt it is advisable to ask your doctor.

Furthermore, it is important to keep in mind that itching, in most cases, is absolutely a skin symptom harmless. However, it is always good to be careful and, when it is widespread, it is important to seek advice from a specialist.

