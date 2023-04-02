Jose Mourinho silences the Curva Sud of the Olimpico. It happened after the expulsion of Murillo in the 52nd minute of Roma-Sampdoria, which left the visiting team down to ten players. The protests of the Sampdoria coach were vehement Dejan Stankovic against the referee Irrati. Controversy that ignited the Curva Sud, and then the entire Olimpico, which insulted the former Lazio with the racist chant “You’re a gypsy”. Special One intervened to try to stop the chorus, and with an eloquent gesture asked the fans to stop. Stankovic replied with an ironic bow to the Romanists.

SAMP, STANKOVIC: “I’M NOT OFFENDED, I’M PROUD” “I’m proud to be a gypsy, José knows it too, no one will offend me if they call me a gypsy – he commented

Stankovic to Dazn after the game – Thanks to José who placated them, but I’m not offended, I’m proud”. In October, before the match against Marassi,

Mourinho e Stankovic they hugged for a long time. Then the Portuguese’s kiss on the head of the Serbian, his midfielder in the Inter treble of 2010, coached by the Special One. Their bond has been indissoluble ever since. “Mihajlovic remains like a father, Mourinho a brother,” Stankovic said several times.

MOURINHO: “STANKOVIC A FRIEND” “I did it for

a great man and a great friendbut I would also do it for another, I have been

insulted many times in stadiums, I built a protective wall around me and I think he did too, who is a great man and a great man. But you have a family, you have children, maybe they’re here or at home they hear, and it’s not nice. We have fantastic fans and I thought I’d intervene at that moment to make people understand that it’s not good”. He said this to Dazn Mourinho, regarding the chants of a part of the Roma fans against Stankovic, which he himself asked to stop.