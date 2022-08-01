Home Health YouTube Live Conference Preview | ✨Online Conference of FAudio 7th Anniversary Flagship Headphones Mezzo Online Conference ✨(8:30pm on August 3)
Health

YouTube Live Conference Preview | ✨Online Conference of FAudio 7th Anniversary Flagship Headphones Mezzo Online Conference ✨(8:30pm on August 3)

by admin
YouTube Live Conference Preview | ✨Online Conference of FAudio 7th Anniversary Flagship Headphones Mezzo Online Conference ✨(8:30pm on August 3)

This year, Post76 is fortunate to be able to announce this Hong Kong headphone industry event with you. Hong Kong local brand FAudio will release FAudio’s latest flagship work Mezzo on the evening of August 3, 2022 with me. At that time, Xiao se will share with you the development of the new headset with Ken, the head of FAudio.Of course, the event that night will be more exciting。

#Everyone remember to set aside time to watch the live broadcast😁 #I have seen it last year and know that I will not leave the chassis after the live. 😋

Date: August 3, 2022 (Wednesday)
Time: 20:30 – 21:30
Channel: Post76 YouTube Channel
#earphone details and gift list will be announced tomorrow night
Support partner : FAudio Workshop -Custom Made InEar Monitor

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch the above article with friends?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

little se

About Xiao se

A forever beginner player, always excited about movies, music, audio and video and other things, and later, in order to spread the belief in the boundless sea of ​​drugs, he established this audio-visual entertainment information platform, Post76 Fun network.

View all of Xiao Se’s articles – website

See also  Creative Assembly is going on a new sci-fi adventure - Gamereactor

You may also like

“Hellblade 2” has been in violation of 9...

Monkey pox: why the name is wrong

Chubais, what is Guillain Barré syndrome: causes, symptoms,...

Several cooks for a single kitchen. How Kuiri’s...

One day is not enough?Earth’s rotation speed suddenly...

Dr. Vincenzo Lamberti is missing

Data, between the fetish of privacy and antediluvian...

Nobody knows, but these foods greatly aggravate the...

Elon Musk criticizes Biden for the exchange of...

Operated for hand malformation one day old –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy