This year, Post76 is fortunate to be able to announce this Hong Kong headphone industry event with you. Hong Kong local brand FAudio will release FAudio’s latest flagship work Mezzo on the evening of August 3, 2022 with me. At that time, Xiao se will share with you the development of the new headset with Ken, the head of FAudio.Of course, the event that night will be more exciting。

#Everyone remember to set aside time to watch the live broadcast #I have seen it last year and know that I will not leave the chassis after the live.

Date: August 3, 2022 (Wednesday)

Time: 20:30 – 21:30

Channel: Post76 YouTube Channel

#earphone details and gift list will be announced tomorrow night

Support partner : FAudio Workshop -Custom Made InEar Monitor

