Youtuber and online challenges, the psychologist Lavenia: “Let’s teach kids the normality that frees them from likes”

Challenges on social networks that aim only to ‘conquer’ clicks. Dangerous challenges like the ones where kids take selfies hanging from the ledge of a building. The latest madness killed a 5 year old boy. A Lamborghini Urus, with four Youtubers and TikTokers on board, overwhelmed the Smart of the child’s mother. The driver was driving at 110 per hour and tested positive for cannabis, while being filmed by cameras and cell phones.