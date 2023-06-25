Youtuber, for Di Pietro hypothesis of compensation for damages of 2 million: “On the accident still points to be clarified”

At 7pm this evening, in front of the Pim supermarket in via di Macchia Saponara, hundreds of residents of Casal Palocco, Axa and Infernetto will take to the streets to remember little Manuel, with balloons and white T-shirts. There will also be representatives of the local administration, with the president of the 10th Town Hall Mario Falconi, the parents and the children who went to school with their five-year-old boy, overwhelmed and killed on 14 June by the SUV driven by Matteo Di Pietro who that road has fully hit the Smart of the mother of the little one. She could also be at the torchlight procession for her son and perhaps also her ex-partner Marco, together with Manuel’s grandparents and little sister. It would be the first time since the accident that cost the life of the child on which the investigations are far from closed.

On the incident still points to be clarified

Di Pietro is under house arrest and should appear before the investigating judge tomorrow for the validation hearing. He is accused of vehicular homicide and bodily harm. He could make statements, explain what happened, send a message to Manuel’s family, but it cannot be ruled out that – as a defensive strategy – the 20-year-old youtuber, one of the leaders of the “Theborderline” group, may instead avail himself of the right not to answer . In the reconstruction of the accident and the behavior of both Di Pietro and his four friends (Vito Loiacono, Marco Ciaffarelli, Simone Dutto and the super witness Gaia Nota) aboard the Lamborghini rented for the duration challenge (50 hours), there are still some points to clarify.

The boys maybe again questioned

And it cannot be ruled out that the other boys, already heard by the carabinieri and the prosecutors as people informed about the facts, could be questioned again, also to understand whether in their versions of the facts – in particular on Di Pietro’s driving behavior and on the use of mobile phones and Go Pro cameras in the cockpit – there are contradictions. Meanwhile, however, we are already thinking about what will happen after the trial that will have to judge those responsible for the death of the child.

The insurance and the speed

In particular to the compensation for damages that revolve around the story. It is estimated that Di Pietro could be faced with requests for around two million euros, linked not only to the hypothesis that, in the event of a criminal conviction for the vehicular homicide, the insurance company that covered the Lamborghini Urus for 290 thousand euros ( leased from September 2022 to the rental company “Skylimit” from the owner dealer “San Matteo” of Pavia) can retaliate against the 20-year-old after having compensated Manuel’s family members. Then there are the damages to the supercar entrusted to the boy, who although a novice driver could drive it but without exceeding 90 km/h while according to the prosecution he went at 110 in a stretch where the limit was 30 per hour preceded by pedestrian crossings.

Sponsors gone

But there is also the question related to the suspension of the activity of the Youtube channel of the company “Theborderline”, founded in 2020 with his friend Leonardo Golinelli, which in 2022 had a turnover of around 200 thousand euros, also through sponsorships or in any case collaborations ( Sony among the first, and Cinecittà World among others) of companies that could believe that they have been damaged in terms of image by having been in contact with the profile of youtubers. So much so that even Google immediately took official action by blocking ads and advertising revenue from the profile created by Di Pietro.