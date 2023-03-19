Home Health YouTuber spent $23,000 to buy all Nintendo 3DS and Wii U games on the eShop
YouTuber spent $23,000 to buy all Nintendo 3DS and Wii U games on the eShop

At the end of the month the eShops of Nintendo 3DS e Nintendo Wii U they will be closed permanently, but lo youtuber Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil has decided to preserve any games that will vanish from the store by purchasing and downloading them.

By doing so Khalil hopes that at least one copy of each will survive, saving many titles from oblivion. To do so, however, he spent about 23,000 dollars. More precisely, $22,791. As well as a lot of time.

Khalil: “Media loss (lost or lost media content) is a very real reality in regards to video game preservation, since the inception of the video game industry there is a daily risk of losing games forever Here’s why this theme is important… While it requires a considerable commitment of time and money, it was absolutely worth it for the sake of game preservation.”

I funds to accomplish the feat were obtained thanks to the sponsors of The Completionist. A total of 866 Wii U games and 1547 Nintendo 3DS games (including DSiWare, Virtual Console and DLC) were purchased using 464 eShop cards. Installing the games required 1.2TB of space on Wii U and 267GB on Nintendo 3DS. Not too much, actually.

The difficulty many have been faced to succeed in the enterprise, from the eShop which limits the purchase of cards to Nintendo which limits the funds on the wallet. Some games even need to be completed before DLC can be purchased. Be that as it may, we can now be sure that everything that has been published for the two Nintendo consoles will somehow be preserved.

