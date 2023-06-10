Home » You’ve NEVER Seen a Disney Popcorn Bucket Like This Before 😱
Health

You’ve NEVER Seen a Disney Popcorn Bucket Like This Before 😱

by admin
You’ve NEVER Seen a Disney Popcorn Bucket Like This Before 😱

Have you ever celebrated Donald Duck’s birthday?

Hi Donald!

On June 9th, Donald turned 89 years old (!!!) and you bet we’re celebrating. There are many places to meet Donald in the parks, and we’ve even got some AllEars Style outfits ready if you wanted to Disneybound as our favorite grumpy duck. But one Disney Resort has taken the celebration to a new level, and we’re VERY jealous.

Over in Tokyo Disney, a Collapsible Donald Duck Popcorn Bucket has just been unveiled!

This new popcorn bucket features Donald’s face on the front and Chip and Dale on the lanyard. The bucket itself collapses down two levelsto make it much more compact for traveling.

It’s SO cute!

The bucket will cost you ¥2,600 and can be found at the Popcorn Wagon. It’s available right now, and while we don’t know when they’ll be taken off the shelves, we suggest grabbing one now, because it very well may sell out!

Tokyo Disneyland

We can’t believe Disney hasn’t created a collapsible bucket before, and if you’re like us and aren’t traveling to Tokyo anytime soon, all we can do is hope for it to arrive in Disney World or Disneyland. As always, stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news.

Join the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay on top of ALL the breaking Disney News! You’ll also get access to AllEars tips, reviews, trivia, and MORE! Click here to Subscribe!

Click below to subscribe

Would you buy this popcorn bucket? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Scotland, the former premier Nicola Sturgeon arrested for...

Prepare the Italian classic in a different way!

Meloni and von der Leyen in Tunis, joint...

KO Drops: What to do if you suspect...

The danger of fluoroquinolone antibiotics can give very...

Aftermath after Iv’s assembly, accusations against Renzi for...

Why do mosquitoes buzz in the ears?

Rome, taken Aouar: the press release

Hiccups, what they are and why they happen

Color diet: what it is and how it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy