You’ve NEVER Seen a Disney Popcorn Bucket Like This Before 😱

Have you ever celebrated Donald Duck’s birthday?

On June 9th, Donald turned 89 years old (!!!) and you bet we’re celebrating. There are many places to meet Donald in the parks, and we’ve even got some AllEars Style outfits ready if you wanted to Disneybound as our favorite grumpy duck. But one Disney Resort has taken the celebration to a new level, and we’re VERY jealous.

Over in Tokyo Disney, a Collapsible Donald Duck Popcorn Bucket has just been unveiled!

This new popcorn bucket features Donald’s face on the front and Chip and Dale on the lanyard. The bucket itself collapses down two levelsto make it much more compact for traveling.

The bucket will cost you ¥2,600 and can be found at the Popcorn Wagon. It’s available right now, and while we don’t know when they’ll be taken off the shelves, we suggest grabbing one now, because it very well may sell out!

We can’t believe Disney hasn’t created a collapsible bucket before, and if you’re like us and aren’t traveling to Tokyo anytime soon, all we can do is hope for it to arrive in Disney World or Disneyland. As always, stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news.

Would you buy this popcorn bucket? Tell us in the comments!