Ypsomed Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3219/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14309/2022 proposed by Ypsomed Iatlia Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Provinces, against the Autonomous Region of Valle D’Aosta, Region Piedmont, Lombardy Region, Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria Region, Emilia Region, Romagna, Lazio Region, Umbria Region, Molise Region, Campania Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Autonomous Region of Sicily, Autonomous Region of Sardinia , the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Veneto Region, the Tuscany Region, the Marche Region and the Abruzzo Region.

