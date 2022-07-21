Recently, the publisher’s Japan-US branch announced that the PS5 version of “Ys 8: Dana’s Fall” will be released in North America on November 5, Europe on November 18, and Oceania on November 25. Release dates for other regions have not been announced yet.

“Ys 8: Dana’s Fall” is an action role-playing game produced and published by FALCOM. The protagonist is Adol, who wakes up after a shipwreck and finds himself on a cursed island.

He and the other passengers he rescued from shipwrecks build a village on the isolated island to fight the island’s terrifying beasts, and they’ll explore the island’s mysterious ruins. During this time, Adol began to dream of a mysterious blue-haired girl living in an unknown world. When Adol gradually solves the mystery of this cursed island, the blue-haired girl “Dana” also joins Adol’s team.

The game was originally released for PlayStation Vita in 2016, followed by PS4 in 2017, PC and Nintendo Switch in 2018, and Google Stadia in April 2021.

