Zaki: ‘Justice for Regeni, I will defend human rights’ – News

Patrick Zaki takes the cinema stage in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna, greeted by Mayor Matteo Lepore. The secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein, surprisingly, sat in the front row, coming from behind.

Patrick Zaki’s new life materializes in the hall of the VIII centenary of the rectorate, in the evening of a day “to be marked on the human rights calendar”, according to Amnesty International, at the end of the “most important journey of my life”, as he said as soon as he landed at Malpensa. Until now he had been seen in the silhouettes and yellow banners scattered around Bologna, then his face, when he was released from prison, had appeared on the screens, connected from Egypt or in television services on the court hearings. The plane took him to Milan, the rector Giovanni Molari and Professor Rita Monticelli hugged him tightly and brought him back to the city which for over three years, more than a thousand days, had hoped for him from a distance, continuously reviving the campaign for his release. Finally present, free. “I’m finally here, it’s a dream come true after all these years. There are no words that can describe how I feel”, he said in the rectorate, immediately after receiving the degree parchment and a wish from the rector: “A free and independent life, without being pulled by the jacket. It’s nice to have him here, the University is a place of freedom and pluralism”.

In the crowded press conference Zaki actually found the words: he recalled the support he enjoyed from the city he calls “my second home: I have seen this support in three years and it has also been seen in Cairo”. And then: “I thank the Italian and Egyptian authorities, the NGOs, civil society. The leaders of the Italian state up to the president of the council”, she said. Immediately recalling the other cause involving Italy and Egypt: “Justice for Giulio Regeni”. And again: “Mine was a success story, but in Egypt there are still hundreds of people in prison, we ask that they be released. They deserve a presidential pardon like me”. The day had already begun with words of thanks, as if to cool the controversy over the refusal of the state flight, pronounced at the Cairo airport. “Thank you to the Italian government for what it has done in the last few days, I truly appreciate everything they have done.” Riccardo Noury, spokesman for Amnesty International Italy, also underlined how Patrick has “several times thanked and expressed appreciation for the efforts made at every level, including Italian institutions, to bring about this day. Now – said Noury, who also arrived in Bologna to welcome the 32-year-old – it is time for us to thank him: for resisting prison, for spurring us to act every day, for never forgetting the other Egyptian prisoners of conscience, for making the largest campaign possible for a prisoner of conscience of the 21st century”.

“It’s the most important day of my life, see you in Bologna”. These are the first words of Patrick Zaki, who arrived at Malpensa airport among a crowd of reporters. “I’m happy to be in Italy, see you in Bologna,” added Zaki smiling, then waving his fingers in victory. Waiting for him is his fiancée Reny Iskander, his sister Marise, the rector of the University of Bologna Giovanni Molari and professor Rita Monticelli, who got on a van with him to take him to Bologna.

“Welcome, Patrick. The rector and Professor Monticelli welcome Patrick at Malpensa airport, together they will leave immediately for Bologna. First stop in the Rectorate! Here Patrick Zaki will meet the press and he will be given the parchment of the degree he obtained remotely on 5 July”. Thus on social networks the Alma Mater Studiorum welcomes the Egyptian activist, a recent graduate.

“The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, met with the Egyptian Prime Minister, Moustafà Madbouly. In the bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the Rome conference, Meloni renewed his thanks to President Al Sisi for the pardon granted to Patrick Zaki. The meeting focused on the strong collaboration between Rome and Cairo, on the fight against illegal immigration and on Italian investments in Egypt”. This is what diplomatic sources reported during the international summit underway at the Farnesina.

The Egyptair MS705 Cairo-Milan Malpensa flight carrying Patrick Zaki, a Boeing-737, took off at 2.14 pm Egyptian time (1.14 pm in Italy) from the Egyptian capital, therefore almost 20 minutes late but the arrival was scheduled at 4.43 pm Italian time, therefore slightly earlier than the scheduled 4.50 pm, as shown by the Flightradar24 application. “Now we’re flying,” wrote Patrick in response to a question from ANSA, confirming that he was on board. “I am happy to be on the way to Italy. Thanks to Bologna, thanks to everyone, thanks to the Italians who have worked in these three years to reach this moment”, were his first words as he arrived this morning at terminal 3 of Cairo airport.

“Thanks to the Italian government for what it has done in the last few days, I really appreciated everything they did”, Patrick Zaki told reporters at Cairo airport. “I am really excited to be here”, he said. “Thanks to Italian diplomacy in Egypt”, he added, quoting the Italian ambassador in Cairo, Michele Quaroni, and his adviser Marco Cardoni.

“Wish me luck, I hope to be there in a few hours”: said Patrick Zaki entering the Cairo airport together with his girlfriend Rény Iskander and his sister Marise. Greeting them outside Terminal 3 were Patrick’s mother, Mrs. Hala, visibly moved, and father George. The “good luck” that the Egyptian researcher wished for himself was implicitly but clearly linked to the fact that the revocation of his travel ban had to be formalized only today at noon Egyptian time, therefore less than two hours before take-off with an Egyptair flight to Milan Malpensa to be taken and then continued by car to Bologna. Yesterday one of his lawyers had reminded ANSA that the only way to ensure the revocation of a ban on expatriation in Egypt is to make an attempt to go through passport control with a plane ticket, as Patrick is doing.

