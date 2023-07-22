Zaki tomorrow in Bologna. Meloni: ‘I don’t ask for gratitude’ – News

Even if caution is never too much with Egypt, it now seems done: tomorrow Patrick Zaki will return to Italy after an ordeal that lasted three and a half years and will immediately race to his beloved Bologna. It was his university, the Alma Mater where he just graduated, that announced that it is expecting the researcher for a press conference set for 8.30 pm in the rectorate, while in agreement with the Municipality a large public party is being planned to celebrate Patrick’s return on Sunday 30 July in Piazza Maggiore. “For us it was an important goal, I am very happy to have achieved it and I mean, with respect to the debate of recent days, that I do not expect gratitude for this, I do not care. It was right to do it and we did it”, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in the evening on TG1 speaking of the release of Zaki with implicit reference to the refusal by the Egyptian activist of the plane made available by the government which made more than one person in Rome turn up their noses. Patrick should however return on the Egyptair flight at 13.55 which lands at Malpensa at 16.50, to then travel the three hours by car to Bologna in the company of the rector of the University of Bologna Giovanni Molari and the professor-mentor Rita Monticelli, who will be waiting for him at the Milanese airport. “We have been waiting for it for three years, it will be a very beautiful moment. I am waiting for it, but above all the entire Alma Mater community is waiting for it”, Molari told ANSA.

“After seeing silhouettes of Patrick around the city, being able to hug him will be exciting,” he stressed. The first thing Zaki will see again of Italy, so dreamed of during the 22 months he spent in prison and the other 19 on the loose but with a ban on expatriation, will therefore be the lanes of the A1 Milan-Bologna: not, by the explicit will of the researcher, representatives of the Italian government and institutions who fought so hard for his release. A meeting “is not foreseen”, confirmed Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in the last few hours, repeating that “we were concerned with protecting a young man who was detained, convicted, to restore his freedom, given that he had graduated in Italy. Then, the rest, like coming to Italy, are his choices”, added the owner of the Farnesina. “I interpret Zaki’s as a right choice, of independence and autonomy. A good choice and in any case it is his choice. I would leave him alone, he has already spent 22 months in Egyptian prisons” where thousands of activists still continue to languish unjustly, commented the national secretary of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianni. And of activists engaged in this battle in Egypt of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the rais grappling with the revanchism of the Muslim Brotherhood, Patrick met several after his release made possible Thursday by the pardon granted by the Egyptian head of state himself canceling the three-year prison sentence for spreading false news through an article. On Friday evening in an apartment in Cairo, Zaki embraced Mohamed El-Baqer, the lawyer and human rights defender pardoned with him after almost four years in prison, and Ahmed Harara, the so-called ‘blind doctor’ who lost both eyes to shots fired by the police in two different demonstrations in January and November 2011, the year of the first Egyptian revolution, the one that ousted the autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Irreducible opponents, like him..

