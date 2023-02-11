Home Health Zalewski on the right, confirmed Matic and Cristante in the middle
Zalewski on the right, confirmed Matic and Cristante in the middle

Zalewski on the right, confirmed Matic and Cristante in the middle

AS ROMA NEWS – The Saturday afternoon match between the Lecce and the Romatender valid for 22nd day of the championship.

The capitolini aim to win to reach Inter in second place, but above all to take advantage of tonight’s direct clash between Lazio and Atalanta and consolidate their position in champion zone.

I Salentocurrently 14th and nine points clear of the relegation zone, will want to impress their fans and get important points to keep the third last place in a safe distance championship.

THE LATEST FROM VIA DEL MARE

Ore 17:00 – The Roma communicate his official deployment: nothing new compared to last Saturday’s training, confirmed Zalewski-El Shaarawy on the bands and Matic-Cristante in the middle of the field.

Ore 16:45 – This is it official formation of Lecce: Falcon; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Umtiti, Gallo; Blin, Hjulmand, Gonzalez; Strefezza, Colombo, Di Francesco.

Ore 16:35 – This is it official training of Rome just communicated by Sky Sport in preview: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Matic, El Shaarawy; Dybala, Pellegrini; Abraham.

Ore 16:00 – Two hours to kick-off of the match. Partly cloudy sky above Lecce. Playground in fair condition. We will notify you shortly official formations of the two teams.

LECCE-ROME, THE OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

LECCE (4-3-3): Falcon; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Umtiti, Gallo; Blin, Hjulmand, Gonzalez; Strefezza, Colombo, Di Francesco. Trainer: Barons.
Available: Bleve, Brancolini, Romagnoli, Askildsen, Banda, Tuia, Helgason, Ceccaroni, Oudin, Voelkerling-Persson, Ceesay, Lemmens, Cassandro, Pezzella.

See also  Psychologist bonus, boom in questions: funds for only one in ten, that's who can have it

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Matic, El Shaarawy; Dybala, Pellegrini; Abraham. Trainer: Mourinho.
Available: Svilar, Boer, Kumbulla, Llorente, Camara, Bove, Tahirovic, Belotti, Celik, Solbakken, Wijnaldum, Volpato.

Referee: Aureliano (Bologna).
assistants: Vecchi and Perrotti.
IV man: Sacks.
Was: Guide. Avar: Border.

Giallorossi.net – Andrea Fiorini

