“I have been saying this for more than 10 years: the limited number in Medicina is no guarantee of quality”. And “preparing for quizzes from the fourth grade of high school is immoral”. Alberto Zangrillo, Vice Rector of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan and director of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care of the San Raffaele Hospital Irccs, does not mince words, interviewed by beraking latest news Salute on the subject. It is not the first time that the specialist expresses himself in a very critical way on the limited number system that regulates access to degree courses in Medicine and Surgery in Italy, limiting it from the start. Over the course of a decade he has repeatedly defined the tests as “unfair” and “harmful”, proposed their abolition and received with skepticism the announcements of reform by the ministers that followed at the head of the department of the University and research.

Today the debate is reopening: Regions are growing complaining about the lack of doctors and launching appeals for a review of the system. On the national front, the Minister of University and Research, Maria Cristina Messa, as a change proposes a path that starts precisely from the fourth year of high school. But Zangrillo objects: “Being a doctor well means having the gift of interpreting a life of enormous sacrifices at the service of the patient. For access to Medicine and Surgery, we must select also and above all on the basis of qualitative and attitudinal parameters that emerge within the first year of faculty “.

“Effect of ‘health citizenship income'”

“Programming is fundamental. The NHS needs specialists able to make the diagnosis and decide on the treatment, doctors who know how to work in the emergency room and in the operating room. These people, doctors and nurses, are the ones to whom we will entrust the lives of the our children and they must be paid well, very well. Otherwise the rules of health citizenship income will apply and we will all die because ‘cared for’ by mediocre and improvised people “, is the provocation launched by Zangrillo, who reiterates the importance of planning well all the path, from the beginning of the training ‘chain’ of white coats, to have adequate resources for health needs.