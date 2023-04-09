“Even in the face of a serious pathology, and in a truly difficult situation, he is responding well to the therapies”. This is the latest update from Professor Alberto Zangrillo, personal doctor of Silvio Berlusconi and head of intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. The leader of Forza Italia has been hospitalized since April 5 due to some complications due to chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he has been suffering for about two years. «I am serene because we are doing our best – Zangrillo added today -. And I am serene because I have a patient in front of me who is also a great friend to me. I can’t deny it: there is great personal involvement, but he is a person who has accustomed us to always responding in the best possible way ». The professor then continued: «It is clear that we are talking about a patient who is of an age that you all know with a pathology and a complication that have been defined in a precise way. From this follow targeted therapies that follow the guidelines, therapies that must always be shared in medicine, when the rules of official medicine are applied, therefore therapies aimed at achieving a goal. Our goal is to be able to achieve resolution of the pathological clinical picture”.

Zangrillo also criticized some imaginative reconstructions on the health conditions of the former prime minister: «The lung infection is the complication of a pathological clinical picture of a different nature that we are treating in the best possible way, trying, as for all our patients, not to leave nothing to chance. «What is written and said these days are absolutely imaginative things that do not respond to any objective criterion to which serious doctors refer, that is above all an objective knowledge of the clinical picture. We have a very precise therapeutic strategy whereby all those that are leaps forward and leaps backwards, therefore pessimism and optimism, do not meet the criteria of objectivity to which a serious doctor is called”. Gianni Letta, who went to visit him in hospital today, also expresses optimism about the conditions of the former prime minister. “We can wish him an Easter wish because the road to rebirth, if not resurrection, has been taken,” said the Cav loyalist as he left the San Raffaele. Berlusconi himself, it transpires from the Milanese hospital, would be insistently asking to go home despite the problems – the lung infection above all – not being completely resolved.

Photo: ANSA/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI | Alberto Zangrillo, the personal doctor of Silvio Berlusconi, as he leaves the San Raffaele hospital in Milan (April 6, 2023)

