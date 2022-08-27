Home Health Zaniolo wastes no time: he trains in the gym in Trigoria. And with Betis there will be – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
The Roma player publishes the shot on social media and frames the words ‘Win in spite of everything’

The injury it was a difficult tile for everyone to digest, but already from the evening of Rome-Cremonese, Nicolò Zaniolo it has already proved very charged and projected to return. The Giallorossi player dislocated his left shoulder five days ago, about twenty should be missing when he returns. But in the meantime the class of ’99 has no intention of wasting time: on Instagram he has in fact published the photo training in the gym of Trigoria, with muscle emojis. Nicolò can’t wait, tonight he will have to watch his teammates on TV and will miss the games with Ludogorets e HJK. Which means that he will be available again for the direct clash with Real Betis on 6 October. Meanwhile Zaniolo has clear ideas and in the shot published on social media, not accidental, the writing is also clear ‘Win in spite of everything’. In her case, despite the misfortune that too often has been relentless. But Nicolò wants to prove once again that he is harder.

