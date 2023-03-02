“Mourinho deserves to be stoned”, the soft opening of the dedicated fund of Ivan Zazzaroni on the Sports Courier. “Ten days, not two, they should give him”, because according to the editor of the newspaper this attitude is not accepted. All one ploy of the Portuguese coach, who “picked it up with Marco Serra to shift attention to the expulsion and to overshadow the defeat with the bottom player in the standings. Mourinho knows a lot and is a serial provocateur”. Even if, from deeds and words, it Special One it seemed especially irritated from attitude of the fourth man, and not from the phrases of the fourth man who would have told him “Go home, everyone’s fucking with you”. Despite the admission of defeat against Cremonese, Mou’s pride prevailed and in the referees’ locker room he addressed Serra directly, who didn’t want to hear about it. “Referee arrogance is an ancient thing, but today we have arrived at the performance of the fourth official, the sign holder, the heel guard”. But precisely because Mourinho da Serra had only asked for an apology, he “he doesn’t deserve any punishment” according to Ivan Zazzaroni.