Florence, February 12, 2023 – Eyes to the sky, hands on ears and infinite amazement. A great emotion this morning in Piazzale Michelangelo accompanied the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the birth of the master Franco Zeffirelli, an anniversary that falls today 12 February. The one dedicated to the Florentine director and set designer who now gives his name to the most beautiful view of the city could only be a tribute in grand style. There is great expectation for the passage of the Frecce Tricolori which have already started testing in the skies of Florence yesterday. The performance of the aerobatic team of the Air Force catalysed the attention of the many present, creating great amazement at the ceremony during which the plaque “Belvedere Franco Zeffirelli (1923-2019) director set designer” was unveiled. The day began in memory of the master at the Porte Sante cemetery, where Zeffirelli is buried, with the blessing of Father Bernardo. Then the naming in the presence of Matteo Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructures, Vittorio Sgarbi Undersecretary for Culture, the Air Brigade General Urbano Floreani, Commander of the Institute of Aeronautical Military Sciences of Florence, and Pippo Zeffirelli, the director’s adopted son , and president of the Foundation named after him, Eugenio Giani president of the Region, the mayor Dario Nardella, the councilor of the Municipality Federica Giuliani….