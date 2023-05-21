Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a hit (and yet another creative miracle from Nintendo)

Technology by Luca Tremoalda Ten million copies sold in three days. The new Zelda has never sold so much and so fast. The secret of success? A game mechanic called Ultrahand

Ten million copies sold in three days. The new Zelda has never sold so much and so fast. Still, it’s not Call of Duty, it doesn’t have TV series inspired by its characters, it’s not a world-famous card game like Pokémon and it’s not even as popular as Super Mario. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom only looks back on the (hefty) legacy of being the sequel to Breath of the Wild crowned 2017 game of the year. Moreover, arriving after a game considered by critics to be almost perfect is never very simple. Yet, once again Nintendo has managed to amaze us.

The Secret of the Ultrahand

Whoever writes to you took a while to understand the secret. The first five or six hours are not surprising, at least those who have spent a lot of time in the realm of Hyrule where the adventures of the characters Zelda and Link take place. It all seems a little too familiar at first. The idea of ​​the three maps on which the game extends, i.e. the intuition of also developing vertically, allowing you to explore the islands in the sky of Hyrule is a game designer’s cunning. But no big deal. The puzzles then all look a bit the same as well as the graphics which are nothing spectacular or original.

The true generators of creativity

What happened is yet another creative miracle of the great N. The secret is the Ultramano: a lucky intuition that has generated an explosion of new objects, solutions and tools within the game. It is an editor that allows you to assemble and combine objects. We are talking about a tool born in the mists of time that uses the physics of objects. Link activates his bionic limb, locates the object and with the controller can lift and rotate it in 3D space to generate new weapons or solve numerous puzzles. The success of this mechanic is demonstrated by the publication on social media of sometimes brilliant, sometimes hilarious works of wit. very often vulgar but almost always the fruit of the imagination. Not since the first Minecraft or Will Wright’s latest games has there been such a fun creative contamination.

What is happening on the web and on social media?

This possibility has literally unleashed the creativity, imagination and even a little morbidity of gamers, sometimes with amazing, complex and certainly hilarious results, which can also be admired on social networks. Guides of all kinds have flourished on specialized sites to accompany players in the adventure. The official guide to Zelda, paper book, has climbed the Amazon charts. As for social media, just use the hashtag #Zelda or #ultramano on Twitter or Instagram to come across mechanical skewers, laser rides, religious symbols and scurrilous writing. There is everything and more. So much so that for some the situation seems to have gotten a little out of hand. But that’s exactly what you ask of games. To generate creativity. Without too many borders. Zelda succeeded.

