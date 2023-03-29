“I spoke to Giorgia Meloni today. I thanked her for her principles, for her determination, for the true European strength that is felt in his words and deeds in defense of freedom”. Thus Volodymyr Zelensky in his usual evening speech. “We discussed both bilateral relations and the general situation in our defense against Russian aggression – It reaffirmed -. I informed her of the situation on the ground, of our needs. In the coming months we will be able to be more active at the front. And we will do everything to ensure that the world‘s support for our steps is as effective as possible.”

In the phone call with the prime minister, the president of Ukraine “expressed his appreciation for the forthcoming Rome conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine scheduled for April 26, an important opportunity to strengthen relations between Italian companies and Ukraine”. A note from Palazzo Chigi reports it.

“After President Meloni’s visit to Kiev on 21 February and his speech in the Italian Parliament on 21 March on the eve of the European Council – reads the note -, the Ukrainian president expressed gratitude to Italy, recalled the strong motivation of the Ukrainian military and expressed confidence in the ability to repel Russia’s attacks in defense of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, also thanks to the assistance of Western states, including Italy”.

