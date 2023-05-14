Zelensky: “Respect for the Pope, but we don’t need mediators” – breaking latest news

“I’m not willing to talk to Putin, a small leader who also kills his own people”, the solution for Ukraine “is the counteroffensive: when we are on the border with Crimea, support for Putin inside Russia will decrease and he’s going to have to find a way out. It won’t be long.” Few but clear words from the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky who reaffirm the will to find a “just peace for Ukraine” but close the door, for the moment, to any mediation. Even the one that has been painstakingly trying to carry on the Vatican for over fourteen months. “With all due respect to his Holiness, we don’t need mediators, we need a just peace”, Zelensky says again after forty minutes face to face with Pope Francis, whom he also invites to Kiev. If ever there can be a peace plan it is only the “Ukrainian” one, and he himself has asked the Pope to “join in the implementation of it”.

Zelensky’s statements mark a distance that seems unbridgeable with that Vatican diplomacy which would like to bring the two sides, Ukraine and Russia, to sit around the same table. Rather, the Ukrainian leader remarked that he had asked the Pope “to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine, because there can be no equality between the victim and the aggressor”. Only the most optimistic hoped that the peace process would open today in the Vatican or at least some glimmer of hope for a ceasefire, but few perhaps imagined a closure to any “meeting path and path of dialogue towards peace” on which the Pope had insisted just a couple of hours before meeting the Ukrainian president. Even in the communications of the Vatican, at the end of the confrontation, the word “peace” thus slips into the background. “The Pope underlined in particular the urgent need for gestures of humanity towards the most fragile people, innocent victims of the conflict”, spokesman Matteo Bruni reported on the closed-door conversation. And in fact the only result achieved today is precisely on the humanitarian front, namely the commitment made by the Pope on deported children. “We must make every effort to bring them home,” the Ukrainian president agreed.

Movie of the day. The Ukrainian president has landed at Ciampino airport. Foreign Minister Tajani awaits him. Direct photo. He first saw the President of the Republic Mattarella: 'We are fully at your side'. Then Prime Minister Meloni: 'Military aid until a just peace'. In the afternoon he sees the Pope Armored city, the security plan has been triggered

The differences between the Pope and Zelensky had already been noted in the exchange of gifts: Francis gave a bronze olive branch, a symbol of peace. The president countered with an ornate plate pulled from a flak jacket. Francis welcomed him with the guard of honor of the Swiss guards. Zelensky arrived, as indeed he had done in the meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the Republic Mattarella, in military gear. Of course, a certain emotion also shines through in that gesture of the Ukrainian president who brings his hand to his heart when he sees the elderly Pope standing waiting for him at the door. But when he sits down at the discussion table he takes out two folders written perhaps to make the most of the opportunity for the interview, without forgetting anything. Zelensky’s day in Rome had begun at the Quirinale with Mattarella. “I reconfirm Italy’s full support for Ukraine in terms of military, financial, humanitarian aid and reconstruction, in the short and long term. Not only the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine are at stake, but also the freedom of peoples and international order”, the reassurance of the head of state. Then the stop at Palazzo Chigi, where the great harmony between the premier and the Ukrainian president was confirmed. “We will continue to provide support, including military support, so that Ukraine can arrive at the negotiations with a solid position. This is important because peace cannot be achieved with any position of surrender”, Meloni stressed. A promise with which Zelensky can leave Rome satisfied. On the other hand, as soon as he landed in Italy, he remarked that his goal is “victory” rather than the opening of a difficult but “urgent”, to use the Pope’s word, the path to peace.

