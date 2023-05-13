Zelensky today in Rome for peace. He will see Mattarella, then Pope Francis and Meloni. Armored city

A day to break the hesitation. From Rome to Brussels. While the Ukrainian army prepares for a counter-offensive to liberate the east of the country, Volodymyr Zelensky seeks…

A day to break the hesitation. From Roma a Bruxelles. While the Ukrainian army prepares for the counter-offensive to liberate the east of the country, Volodymyr Zelensky seeks the shores of Italy to overcome European torpor about the war and military support for Kiev. An armored capital awaits the leader of the resistance, a thousand agents and snipers in the field on the buildings of the historic center. This morning he will be escorted by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to the Quirinale for an interview with Sergio Mattarella. Ready to pronounce his “whatever it takes” also articulated in these days on a visit to Norway: Italy will be at Kiev’s side “as long as it is needed”. Then a lunch at Palazzo Chigi accompanied by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and here face to face with the premier Giorgia Meloni. She asked for half an hour face to face, without interpreters, in English: the leader of the government is keen to cultivate a personal relationship born amidst the rubble and horrors of the Russian war observed during her visit to Kiev in February. In the early afternoon Zelensky is expected in the Vatican by Pope francesco to discuss live with Monsignor Gallagher the secret peace mission launched by the Holy See. Only later will he be Bruno Vespa’s guest at Porta a Porta on Rai 1: another live TV appeal to Italians who are increasingly tired and distant from the Ukrainian drama.

It is a weariness that is making its way into Europe and especially into Joe Biden’s America one year before the presidential elections. And basically this is the key to Zelensky’s European tour, expected tomorrow in Berlin, then in Aachen to receive the Charlemagne prize. The counter-offensive armed with Western equipment is ready to start, from the Zaporizhzhia region to Donbass, and the future support of the allied countries depends on its success. Both Meloni and Tajani and Mattarella will reiterate to their guest Italy’s support for the reconquest of Ukrainian territory, within its borders. And at the same time the efforts for a “just” peace – far from the immediate ceasefire requested by one part of the political spectrum, led by Giuseppe Conte’s Five Star Movement – in the (feeble) hope that the diplomatic initiative China, by sending a mediator to Kiev and Moscow, bear fruit. The Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini will be absent from the Rome summit. A lump sum, assures the head of the League, due to the institutional protocol, “I am neither prime minister nor foreign minister”, and not to personal convictions as accused by the Democratic Party.

COMMITMENTS

Words aside, today the government will confirm its military and financial commitment. A seventh military aid decree is pending – a consignment of drones could be included, with the sending of Amx Ghibli planes hanging in the balance – which however require months to reach the front and train Ukrainian soldiers. While the Italian-French Samp-T missile defense system is arriving in Kiev. However, it is on this summer’s counter-offensive that the Euro-Atlantic axis, including Italy, will take stock and decide which and how many more weapons to send. Meloni will guarantee Zelensky, yes, the commitment to increase the production of military ammunition in Italian factories as recently anticipated to EU Commissioner Thierry Breton. Even if the government and the opposition are divided on the opportunity to divert funds from the Pnrr for this purpose, put forward by the Commission.

And again, the match for the reconstruction of Ukraine. According to Kiev’s estimates, the material damage of the war amounts to at least 400 billion euros, the Italian government has already mobilized more than 600 companies in the affected sectors, from construction to electricity, together with Sace to ensure investments. In the background the Expo 2030 match. Odessa, a candidate together with Rome, may not make it to the final stages. In case of victory, Meloni will explain to Zelensky today, Italy will be happy to host a piece of the Ukrainian exhibition in the capital.

